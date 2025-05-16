2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Imola)

Here are the complete F1 results from the second free practice session (FP2) at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the fourth round of the F1 2025 season at the Imola circuit.

McLaren once again headed off the field, with Oscar Piastri at the top of the charts with a 1:15.293, just 0.025 seconds ahead of teammate Lando Norris.

F1 results from FP2 at 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Free Practice 2 for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix kicked off with a slew of qualifying simulation runs designed to help teams understand their pace in Saturday’s most important action.

The papaya teammates of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were once again heading off the field with relative ease, though not everyone had such a simple go.

Both Ferrari drivers told the team they were struggling with their brakes, when Charles Leclerc branding them “horrendous.” Meanwhile, Franco Colapinto proved to be something of a rolling chicane for other drivers on the field.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen was one of them; the Dutchman also noted that something was touching his foot when he pressed the accelerator.

With seven minutes remaining in the session, Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar cracked into the wall after losing control at the Tamburello Chicane. The Frenchman was able to extricate himself from the gravel trap only to end up beached while waiting to return to the track.

The move brought out a red flag to retrieve the Racing Bulls machine, though the track was able to go green again with just under three minutes remaining. Bortoleto was noted for a yellow flag infringement as the checkered flag flew.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview

👉 A shock home win? Four bold predictions for the Imola GP

👉 The new evidence that shows McLaren’s brake cooling philosophy

Second practice (FP2) F1 results – 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 1:15.293

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.025

3. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +0.276

4. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.400

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) +0.442

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.475

7. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) +0.499

8. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull Racing) +0.534

9. Alex Albon (Williams) +0.623

10. Carlos Sainz (Williams) +0.641

11. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +0.650

12. Oliver Bearman (Haas) +0.716

13. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) +0.751

14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +0.927

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +0.962

16. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) +1.046

17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1.048

18. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +1.113

19. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) +1.126

20. Esteban Ocon (Haas) +1.127