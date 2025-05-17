2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Imola)

The third and final practice session of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is complete with Lando Norris topping the timesheets.

In a session that did not see a huge amount of running, there were some minor offs ahead of qualifying.

2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results

Liam Lawson lost his rear as he went through Tamburello but, to his amazement, did a full spin without touching the wall and was fine to continue.

Plenty of the teams also looked to burn through mediums as they ready their tyres for the race and qualifying.

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:14.897 (18)

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 0.100 (18)

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull + 0.181 (16)

4Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 0.502 (13)

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 0.554 (25)

6 Carlos Sainz Williams + 0.560 (19)

7 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 0.611 (19)

8 George Russell Mercedes + 0.765 (12)

9 Alex Albon Williams + 0.835 (19)

10 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 0.890 (23)

11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 0.922 (17)

12 Oliver Bearman Haas + 1.047 (12)

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 1.078 (21)

14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls + 1.080 (20)

15 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 1.093 (12)

16 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber + 1.149 (15)

17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 1.213 (13)

18 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 1.313 (12)

19 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 1.341 (15)

20 Esteban Ocon Haas + 1.490 (13)

