2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Imola)

The European stretch of the Formula 1 season is finally here, and we’re kicking things off in classic style at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

These are the full F1 results for qualifying at the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

F1 results: Q3 at the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

In the final qualifying session ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, drivers wasted no time hitting the track to battle for pole position.

After the first fast laps in the bag, it was Red Bull driver Max Verstappen who snatched provisional pole, just 0.049s ahead of McLaren’s dominant Oscar Piastri.

George Russell joined Aston Martin on the medium tyres for his second run, having seen how well that worked in Q2.

But it was ultimately Piastri who snatched pole; Verstappen lost significant time to the McLaren driver in the second sector. Meanwhile, Russell was able to pip Norris for third place.

In the third row sat Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, with Alex Albon and Lance Stroll in the fourth row and Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly in the fifth.

1. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 1:14.670

2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 1:14.704

3. George Russell | Mercedes | 1:14.807

4. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:14.962

5. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 1:15.431

6. Carlos Sainz | Williams | 1:15.432

7. Alex Albon | Williams | 1:15.473

8. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1:15.581

9. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | 1:15.746

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 1:15.787

F1 results: Q2 at the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Naturally, the start of Q2 was delayed as repairs and clean-up were required after Franco Colapinto’s late-Q1 crash.

During the delay, the FIA continued to investigate Oliver Bearman’s final lap; ultimately, it was determined that he had not set his fast lap before the red flag flew.

With the exception of Colapinto, the field wasted no time setting their flying laps on soft tyres to get las on the board, wit McLaren taking an unsurprising early lead.

With four and a half minutes remaining, almost the full field dipped out of the pits to take on another lap. The Aston Martins both donned medium tyres, hoping to take advantage of more reliable pace.

It was a bold move, but it worked; both drivers made it through the session, while several hometown favorites saw themselves knocked out of the session: Kimi Antonelli and the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Gabriel Bortoleto was also knocked out of Q2, but up at the top, we had a surprise: The Williams of Carlos Sainz set the fastest lap of the session, piping the McLaren duo.

1. Carlos Sainz | Williams | 1:15.198

2. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 1:15.214

3. Lando Norris |McLaren | 1:15.261

4. George Russell | Mercedes | 1:15.334

5. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 1:15.394

6. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 1:15.442

7. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1:15.497

8. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 1:15.505

9. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | 1:15.510

10. Alex Albon | Williams | 1:15.521

11. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 1:15.605

12. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | 1:15. 772

13. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | 1:15.772

14. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | 1:16.260

15. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | N/A

F1 results: Q1 at the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The first qualifying session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix kicked off with roughly half the field launching into action on soft tyres, keen to get a lap on the board.

Just a few minutes had passed when a red flag brought things to a stop. Yuki Tsunoda had lost control of his Red Bull at the Villeneuve chicane and collided with the wall. His RB21 rolled over the barrier but landed back on all four tyres, prompting a visit to the medical centre.

As the session resumed, Franco Colapinto exited into the fast lane despite not having set a Q1 time, warranting a penalty.

Unfortunately for him, he also brought an early end to Q1; he, too, lost control of his race car and collided into the wall. Much like Tsunoda, his car was demolished. While he’d made it through to Q2, he wouldn’t be able to proceed.

In the closing moments of the session, Oliver Bearman’s time was deleted for failing to complete his lap before the red flag flew.

Knocked out in Q1 were Liam Lawson, Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, Oliver Bearman, and Yuki Tsunoda.

