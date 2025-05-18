2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Imola)

Max Verstappen returned to the top step with a dominant display to win the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Dutchman pulled off one of the moves of his career in lap 1 to get past pole-sitter Oscar Piastri and never looked like losing it from there.

2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola) results

In the end, Piastri finished third after timings of safety cars let him down while Lando Norris recovered from fourth to second.

Lewis Hamilton recorded his best result of the season with a fourth-place finish.

2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola) results in full

Number of pit stops in brackets

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.988 (2)

2 Lando Norris McLaren + 6.109 (2)

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 12.956 (2)

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 14.356 (2)

5 Alex Albon Williams + 17.945 (2)

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 20.774 (2)

7 George Russell Mercedes + 22.034 (2)

8 Carlos Sainz Williams + 22.898 (2)

9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 23.586 (2)

10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 26.446 (1)

11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 27.250 (2)

12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 30.296 (1)

13 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 31.424 (2)

14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls + 32.511 (2)

15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 32.993 (2)

16 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 33.411 (2)

17 Oliver Bearman Haas + 33.808 (2)

18 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber + 38.572 (3)

DNF Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 19 LAPS (1)

DNF Esteban Ocon Haas + 36 LAPS (1)

Read next: Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen kills McLaren strategy as Ferrari salvage pride