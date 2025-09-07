2025 Italian Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Monza)

Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix in comfortable style though the talking point was a decision to swap the two McLaren drivers in the latter stages.

Verstappen headed Lando Norris to the flag in the fastest race in world championship history, with Oscar Piastri third after moving over for his teammate.

Controversy at McLaren dominates Italian GP

Verstappen ran off the road at the first corner as he squabbled with Lando Norris, handing the race lead to the McLaren driver after being given the instruction from the pit wall.

Soon after, the pole sitter attacked to reclaim top spot, whereafter he walked away at the front of the race.

Norris sat second with Oscar Piastri third for much of the race, the Australian having had to get his elbow out against Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver had found a way through on the opening lap, but even with his straight-line speed advantage, the Ferrari driver was powerless against the surging McLaren.

It left the top five running in grid order: Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, and Russell, while Lewis Hamilton climbed well in the early laps to reach sixth from 10th on the grid.

The feisty opening laps belied an otherwise processional affair at the front of the field.

In the pack, Fernando Alonso retired in a shower of sparks as his front-right suspension failed exiting the Variante Ascari.

Contact between Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman saw the Williams and Haas drivers spinning at the second chicane on Lap 41, opening the door for Isack Hadjar to scamper through on the pair of them.

It seemed a racing incident, Sainz having nose ahead around the outside before sweeping across towards the apex, space still occupied by Bearman. However, stewards saw it different, and handed the Haas driver a 10-second penalty for the clash.

In the closing laps, and with McLaren having run long before heading to the pits, Piastri in second closed in on his race-leading teammate.

The Australian stopped with nine laps remaining, feeding out in what would be a net third place. It was Norris’ turn next time by, also taking a set of softs as Verstappen resumed the race lead. A slow stop was enough to hand second to Piastri at the rejoin.

However, a call from the pit wall instructed the championship leader to move aside, allowing Norris back through, which he duly – and controversially – agreed to.

Verstappen delivered victory from Norris with Piastri third from Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Alex Albon, Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto, Kimi Antonelli, and Isack Hadjar rounding out the top 10.

Piastri now leads the championship by 31 points from Norris, while McLaren could wrap up the Constructors’ Championship next time out in Azerbaijan.

2025 Italian Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Monza)

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Lando Norris, McLaren, +19.207

3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +21.351

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +25.624

5. George Russell, Mercedes, +32.881

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +37.449

7. Alex Albon, Williams, +50.537

8. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +58.484

9. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +59.762

10. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, +63.891

11. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +64.469

12. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +79.288

13. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +80.701

14. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +82.351

15. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +1 lap

16. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +1 lap

17. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +1 lap

18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +1 lap

DNF. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

DNS. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

