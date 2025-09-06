2025 Italian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Monza)

Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, the 16th round of the F1 2025 season at the Monza circuit.

Max Verstappen surprised to claim pole position by just 0.077s over Lando Norris, whose teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri will start third.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix?

Qualifying 1 saw times tumble quickly, such that midway through the segment that none of the 20 drivers were safe as Fernando Alonso shot up to third fastest.

Ahead of the final runs, George Russell sat fastest from Lando Norris, with Oscar Piastri seventh and Max Verstappen 10th. Fan favourite, Lewis Hamilton, was eighth best.

Russell ended proceedings fastest, Verstappen rising to second from Norris.

At the other end of the timesheet, eliminated were Isack Hadjar, Lance Stroll, Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly, and Liam Lawson.

It marked a double retirement for Racing Bulls and Alpine, a reality check for the former after the dizzying heights of a Dutch GP podium.

An aborted effort early in Qualifying 2 saw Norris back in the pits and down the order in the early moments as Verstappen topped the running.

Piastri had improved to third as the chequered flag fell, affording his teammate a slipstream as it did, the Brit rising to fifth.

Outside of the fastest 10m were Oliver Bearman, Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and Esteban Ocon.

Provisional pole went to Piastri briefly before Leclerc sent the crowd into raptures moments later with his first flying lap in Qualifying 1.

Verstappen became the first driver to break into the 1:18 bracket, holding top spot until the very end of the session.

For a moment, Norris stole it away as he flashed across the line for his final lap, only for the Dutchman to reclaim pole position.

Norris will join him on the front row, with Piastri and Leclerc on the second row.

Hamilton was fifth fastest which, with his five-place grid penalty will drop him to 10th place for Sunday’s Italian GP.

Italian Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q1 results

1. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:19.414

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +0.041

3. Lando Norris, McLaren, +0.103

4. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +0.205

5. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +0.230

6. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +0.244

7. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +0.274

8. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +0.274

9. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +0.275

10. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +0.297

11. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +0.333

12. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +0.351

13. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, +0.363

14. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +0.402

15. Alex Albon, Williams, +0.423

ELIMINATED

16. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, +0.503

17. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +0.534

18. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +0.578

19. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +0.689

20. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +0.865

Italian Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q2 results

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:19.140

2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +0.105

3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +0.146

4. George Russell, Mercedes, +0.147

5. Lando Norris, McLaren, +0.153

6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +0.170

7. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +0.183

8. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +0.222

9. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +0.231

10. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +0.293

ELIMINATED

11. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +0.306

12. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, +0.358

13. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +0.388

14. Alex Albon, Williams, +0.443

15. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +0.567

Italian Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q3 results

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:18.792

2. Lando Norris, McLaren, +0.077

3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +0.190

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +0.215

5. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +0.332

6. George Russell, Mercedes, +0.365

7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +0.408

8. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +0.598

9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +0.632

10. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +0.727

