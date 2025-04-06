2025 Japanese Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Suzuka)

Here are the complete results from the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, which was won by…

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen converted his stellar Saturday pole position to victory in what was a tense but relatively pedestrian Japanese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen victorious against double-pronged McLaren attack

Holding his lead off the starting grid, Verstappen held position ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and began eking out a small lead of around two seconds in the early laps.

Norris didn’t have a significant pace advantage over Verstappen but began chipping away at Verstappen’s lead towards the end of the first stint on the medium tyres.

With Piastri close behind Norris, the Australian was brought in first of the leading trio but, with the undercut effect not powerful, he remained in a net third place when Verstappen and Norris pitted on the following lap.

A slower stop from Red Bull allowed Norris to get close in the pit exit, with the British driver appearing to be caught out by Verstappen’s release of the pitlane speed limit as he had to take to the grass to avoid hitting the Red Bull.

In the second stint, Verstappen controlled the pace to come home a second clear of Norris, with Piastri seven-tenths of a second behind his teammate as McLaren stayed close but didn’t attempt any additional tactics to try attacking Verstappen.

With the leading trio coming home in the same order as they started, Charles Leclerc was fourth for Ferrari ahead of George Russell’s and Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton overcame Isack Hadjar to finish seventh for Ferrari, with the Racing Bulls driver clinching eighth.

The final points positions went to Williams’ Alex Albon and Haas’ Oliver Bearman. There were no retirements.

2025 Japanese Grand Prix Results

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 53 Laps 2. Lando Norris McLaren +1.423 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.129 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +16.097 5. George Russell Mercedes +17.362 6. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +18.671 7. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +29.182 8. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +37.134 9. Alex Albon Williams +40.367 10. Oliver Bearman Haas +54.529 11. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +57.333 12. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +58.401 13. Pierre Gasly Alpine +62.122 14. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +74.129 15. Jack Doohan Alpine +81.314 16. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +81.957 17. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +82.734 18. Esteban Ocon Haas +83.438 19. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +83.897 20. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 Lap

