2025 Japanese Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Suzuka)

Oscar Piastri has set the fastest time of the second practice session at Suzuka, which was disrupted by four lengthy red flag stoppages.

The McLaren man set a 1:28.1 to get in the fastest time of what was a highly disrupted second practice session at Suzuka.

Red flags stop play in FP2 in Japan

The second session had just gotten underway on Friday when it was almost immediately stopped again due to a high-speed crash for Alpine’s Jack Doohan.

The Australian driver went off at high speed at Turn 1, impacting the barriers in a hefty impact that saw him climbing very gingerly out of his car with help from medical staff. Walking by himself, he was brought back to the paddock for precautionary medical checks and has been cleared.

Shortly after the session resumed following a lengthy delay, the red flags came back out again as Fernando Alonso went off and beached his Aston Martin in the gravel, resulting in another stoppage. With no damage aside from to his pride, the stoppage was considerably shorter but ate away at another few minutes in which the drivers were unable to get in their laps.

When the session did finally resume, there was a flurry of activity as a short window opened up in which the majority of the best times were set.

In the final 20 minutes, the session was red-flagged twice more as the grass at the side of the track caught fire in two separate areas – seemingly triggered by sparks coming from underneath the cars.

All in all, there were only around 20 minutes of actual track time, which saw the McLarens lead the way as Piastri pipped Lando Norris, with Isack Hadjar third for Racing Bulls.

After a strong first practice session, Yuki Tsunoda didn’t get in a performance run and, as a result, finished down in 18th as he ended his first day on track as a Red Bull driver.

FULL REPORT – Japanese GP: Piastri tops FP2 as Doohan, Alonso and fire trigger red flags

FP2 Results – 2025 Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)

1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:28.114 2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.049 3. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.404 4. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.430 5. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.445 6. George Russell Mercedes +0.453 7. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.472 8. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.556 9. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.643 10. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.718 11. Alex Albon Williams +0.909 12. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.948 13. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.221 14. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.393 15. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.540 16. Kimi Antonello Mercedes +1.619 17. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.864 18. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +2.511 19. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.731 20. Jack Doohan Alpine +3.545

