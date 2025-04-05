2025 Japanese Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Suzuka)

McLaren secured the practice hat-trick at Suzuka on Saturday as Lando Norris set the pace in FP3.

Posting a 1:27.965 on the soft Pirelli tyres, the McLaren driver led a 1-2 for the Woking team by 0.026s ahead of Oscar Piastri.

McLaren secure practice hat-trick at Suzuka

It a session that was once again red-flagged as grass fires were ignited by the sparks from the drivers’ skid blocks, Norris needed two bites at the cherry in his qualifying simulation as he made a mistake at the second Degner on his first attempt.

His second, after a cooldown lap, was the 1:27.965 that elevated him to P1 ahead of Piastri.

George Russell was third quickest for Mercedes, 0.112s down.

F1 2025 head-to-head stats

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

The trio finished comfortably ahead of the Ferraris who had been battling McLaren for the top honours in the first half of the session.

Charles Leclerc was fourth, 0.449s down while Max Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton to fifth place. They were over half a second down on Norris’ P1 time.

Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly both got in a qualifying sim before the second red flag, finishing seventh and eighth ahed of Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar.

Jack Doohan, back in action in his repaired Alpine A525, was 14th fastest.

Japanese GP: FP3 Lap Times

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:27.965

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.026

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.112

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.449

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.532

6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.559

7 Alexander Albon Williams +0.589

8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.638

9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +0.820

10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.821

11 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.881

12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.139

13 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.161

14 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.802

15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.807

16 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +2.119

17 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +2.169

18 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +2.218

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.302

20 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +2.656

Read next: McLaren pace in Japan ‘on another planet’ in honest Ferrari verdict