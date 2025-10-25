These are the full F1 results for Free Practice 3 at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix, taking place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Lando Norris topped the timing charts by a 0.345-second margin over Lewis Hamilton in an impressive return to form for the McLaren team.

It was a slow and quiet start to the final practice session, with many drivers opting to head out on track slowly, both in an effort to avoid Friday’s traffic headache and to steadily warm up the tyres.

With fairly even cars at this point in the developmental cycle, it was a close spread between the top-10 cars, while drivers like Alex Albon and Kimi Antonelli locked up in pursuit of unseating the fastest driver of the session.

In the closing 15 minutes of the session, countless drivers hit the track to set flying laps, with each driver trimming down the times until it was ultimately Lando Norris left at the top of the timing charts by quite an impressive margin.

Williams driver Alex Albon reported some power unit issues, while Aston Martin revealed that Fernando Alonso had an issue with the front-right of his car that required him to spend most of FP3 in the pits.

