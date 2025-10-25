2025 Mexico City Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)

Lando Norris stormed his way to pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Charles Leclerc provided a scare, claiming provisional pole after the first Q3 laps, but Norris struck back to devastating effect, securing pole with title rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri fifth and seventh on the grid only.

Lando Norris on pole in Mexico

Norris delivered a statement 1:17.1 as the first of the big hitters in Q1, with a DRS issue meaning Oscar Piastri quickly plummeted down the order.

After the second runs, Piastri reduced his deficit to a quarter of a second.

The track continued to ramp up, Q1 ending with Isack Hadjar on top from Lewis Hamilton. Gabriel Bortoleto, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll and Franco Colapinto were out.

Onto Q2 and Norris uncorked a 1:16.252 for his first attempt. Piastri was a second adrift. Would running new softs bridge that gap?

Piastri made it through in seventh, half a second off Norris who topped Q2. Tsunoda, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Lawson were eliminated.

While all the signs pointed towards a Lando Norris pole, Leclerc found an immense seven-tenths to sit on provisional pole after the opening runs, the first driver into the 1:15s. Could Norris respond?

Yes, he could. “What a lap,” Norris declared as he delivered a 1:15.586, securing him pole in Mexico, with Leclerc making the front row. Verstappen could manage P5 only on the grid and Piastri P7.

Q3 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.586

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.262

3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.352

4 George Russell Mercedes +0.448

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.484

6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.532

7 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.586

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.588

9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.666

10 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.874

Q2 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.252

2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.206

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.285

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.353

5 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.355

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.406

7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.485

8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.521

9 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.535

10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.552

11 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +0.564

12 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +0.585

13 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.764

14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.851

15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.820

Q1 results

1 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:16.733

2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.003

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.162

4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.166

5 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +0.215

6 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.228

7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.291

8 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.307

9 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.343

10 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.425

11 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.438

12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.499

13 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +0.501

14 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.518

15 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.558

16 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.679

17 Alexander Albon Williams +0.757

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.813

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.873

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.937