Here are the complete F1 results from the 2025 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome.

Oscar Piastri grabbed his fourth victory from five races after overcoming an early fierce battle with Max Verstappen to cruise to the chequered flag

F1 results: Oscar Piastri takes fourth win of 2025 in Miami

Max Verstappen fended off the first of the McLaren attacks when holding Lando Norris at bay at Turn 2 on the opening lap, the Brit accusing Verstappen of forcing him off the track. The FIA, however, took no further action and allowed the title protagonists to keep on racing.

But, Verstappen’s defence would only last until lap 14 when a patient Piastri picked his moment to swoop past the reigning World Champion.

More from the Miami Grand Prix

Untelevised Lewis Hamilton radio message uncovered in key Miami GP call

F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

From there, it was very much plain sailing for the World Championship leader as he held a comfortable gap to team-mate Norris. The forecasted rain that was due to spice up the Miami Grand Prix sadly never falling.

George Russell, in usual George Russell fashion, quietly drove into the final podium spot ahead of Verstappen, who was forced to settle for P4.

Alex Albon finished a very respectable P5 ahead of Kimi Antonelli, who held off two team-order squabbling Ferraris in P7 and P8 respectively. Carlos Sainz was P9 and Tsunoda overcame a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane to clinch the final point on offer.

F1 Results – 2025 Miami Grand Prix (Miami International)

1. Oscar Piastri McLaren

2. Lando Norris McLaren

3. George Russell Mercedes

4. Max Verstappen Red Bull

5. Alex Albon Williams

6. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

7. Charles Leclerc Ferrari

8. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

9. Carlos Sainz Williams

10. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull

11. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls

12. Esteban Ocon Haas

13. Pierre Gasly Alpine

14. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber

15. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

16. Lance Stroll Aston Martin

DNF Liam Lawson Racing Bulls

DNF Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber

DNF Oliver Bearman Haas

DNF Jack Doohan Alpine

Read next: Miami GP: Piastri continues winning streak after more Verstappen v Norris fireworks