2025 Miami Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Miami)

Here are the full results from the first practice session at the Miami International Autodrome, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

With just one practice session this weekend as the Miami Grand Prix is a sprint event, the one-hour track time on Friday afternoon in Florida provided the teams crucial setup time.

Oscar Piastri tops the times in Miami FP1

Fresh from welcoming his newborn baby, Lily, into the world, Max Verstappen arrived in the Miami GP paddock on Friday morning eager to try out the new updates brought to the American circuit as part of Red Bull’s push.

After topping the times after his first flying lap, Verstappen retreated back to the pits for some setup changes before re-emerging with about half the session remaining.

On the medium tyres, it was a Mercedes 1-2 with George Russell ahead of Kimi Antonelli, with Williams’ Carlos Sainz in third ahead of the two McLarens – Lando Norris having had to return to the pits after his first lap as he found two torches belonging to mechanics in his cockpit, triggering a post-session summons for the team for releasing the car in a potentially unsafe condition.

With no second practice session, the drivers began to emerge on the soft tyres with around 10 minutes left in the session, in order to evaluate the single-lap pace ahead of the Sprint Qualifying session on Friday evening.

This resulted in a flurry of change on the timing screens, with Sainz leaping to the front with a 1:27.678 to go three-tenths clear of Alex Albon on the same tyre.

With seven minutes to go, Verstappen popped to the top on the soft tyre, a tenth clear of Sainz, while Isack Hadjar placed his Racing Bulls into fourth place.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri then went quickest with a 1:27.128 to go almost half a second clear of Verstappen, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc splitting the pair with a time 0.356 down on Piastri.

Lando Norris looked set to challenge Piastri for top spot, but was forced to abort his final flying lap as Ollie Bearman lost control of his Haas and went off gently into the wall, triggering a red flag as his car was facing the wrong way.

This stoppage prevented several drivers from getting in their soft tyre single laps, including Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Kimi Antonelli.

1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:27.178 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.356 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.430 4. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.550 5. Alex Albon Williams +0.827 6. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.840 7. George Russell Mercedes +0.930 8. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.027 9. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.099 10. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.115 11. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.246 12. Lando Norris McLaren +1.263 13. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.428 14. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.445 15. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.643 16. Ollie Bearman Haas +1.868 17. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.956 18. Esteban Ocon Haas +2.051 19. Jack Doohan Alpine +2.229 20. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.234

