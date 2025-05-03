2025 Miami Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Miami)

Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix, the sixth round of the F1 2025 season at the Miami International Autodrome circuit.

The F1 results from Miami Grand Prix qualifying come after a chaotic sprint race prior which was won by Lando Norris in mixed conditions to slightly eat into Oscar Piastri’s World Championship lead.

F1 results from qualifying at 2025 Miami Grand Prix

In Q1, Max Verstappen set the early opening pace with a 1:26.870, just under a tenth clear of Lando Norris in P2. Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll and Oliver Bearman all suffered early exits.

In Q2, McLaren upped the pace with Piastri flying to the top of the timesheet with 1:26.269, two tenths quicker than team-mate Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, was a shock departure from Q2, only 12th quickest, while Hadjar, Bortoleto, Doohan and Lawson were also out.

F1 results: Miami Grand Prix Q1 classification

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.870

2 Lando Norris McLaren + 0.085

3 Oscar PiastriMcLaren + 0.136

4 George Russell Mercedes + 0.144

5 Alex Albon Williams + 0.172

6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 0.207

7 Carlos Sainz Williams

8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 0.409

9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 0.428

10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 0.431

11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber + 0.473

12 Charles Leclerc Ferrari+ 0.547

13 Jack Doohan Alpine + 0.552

14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls + 0.574

15 Esteban Ocon Haas + 0.580

16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 0.603

17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 0.734

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 0.840

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 0.960

20 Oliver Bearman Haas + 1.129

F1 results: Miami Grand Prix Q2 classification

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:26.269

2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.230s

3. George Russell Mercedes +0.306s

4. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.337s

5. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.374s

6. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.578s

7. Alex Albon Williams +0.586s

8. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.679s

9. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.690s

10. Esteban Ocon Haas +0.698s

11. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.718s

12. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.737s

13. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.882s

14. Jack Doohan Alpine +0.917s

15. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.094s

F1 results: Miami Grand Prix Q3 classification

