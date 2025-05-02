2025 Miami Grand Prix – Sprint qualifying F1 results (Miami)

Here are the complete results from the Sprint qualifying session at the Miami International Autodrome for the Miami Grand Prix.

SQ1:

With all the drivers mandated to use the medium compound for the first part of sprint qualifying, the 12-minute session began with a squabble in the pitlane as the queue to peel out onto the track saw Jack Doohan complaining about an unsafe release from Liam Lawson.

Max Verstappen immediately got down to business with a 1:27.953 on the medium tyre compound, eclipsed quickly by Lando Norris as the McLaren man went 0.063 quicker than Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri slotting into third place.

Kimi Antonelli then underlined Mercedes’ strong start to the weekend by going quickest of all with a time 0.032 quicker than Norris, while Charles Leclerc slotted into seventh behind Lewis Hamilton as the Monegasque tapped the wall at Turn 16.

In the dropzone, Gabriel Bortoleto was another one to touch the wall at the same point, while Yuki Tsunoda was left with plenty of work to do after his first flying run as he could only manage 17th. Isack Hadjar was another with plenty of pressure with two minutes remaining in SQ1, as the Racing Bulls driver had his first flying lap time deleted for exceeding track limits.

Tsunodaa was duly eliminated as he failed to get around in time to do another flying lap, with his first lap having been compromised by a lock-up into Turn 17, while the same happened to Haas’ Ollie Bearman.

The other eliminations were Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, Doohan, and Bortoleto. Doohan was furious on team radio after the chequered flag, feeling that he had been held up as part of his release from the garage in the closing stages as both he and Gasly were released at the same time – Doohan requiring a pushback from the pit wall as a result having been unable to turn due to the presence of his teammate.

The session ended with George Russell quickest, ahead of Antonelli, with Alex Albon third ahead of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

1. George Russell Mercedes 1:27.688 2. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.170 3. Alex Albon Williams +0.171 4. Lando Norris McLaren +0.202 5. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.211 6. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.263 7. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.265 8. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.543 9. Esteban Ocon Haas +0.615 10. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.637 11. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.657 12. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.706 13. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.767 14. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.854 15. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.226 16. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.340 17. Jack Doohan Alpine +1.483 18. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.558 19. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.624 20. Ollie Bearman Haas +2.137

