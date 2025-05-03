2025 Miami Grand Prix – Sprint race F1 results (Miami)

A perfectly-timed Safety Car gifted Lando Norris victory in a chaotic sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix.

A late crash involving Fernando Alonso and Liam Lawson ensured the sprint finished behind the Safety Car, with Norris taking the chequered flag ahead of the unfortunate second-placed Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton completing the top three.

Miami GP Sprint: Lando Norris wins

Kimi Antonelli started the race on pole position, but his joy would be short-lived as Piastri made the much better and swept into the lead into Turn 1.

Piastri looked to be continuing the winning feeling but a chaotic end saw the Aussie have to settle for second place behind his team-mate.

Max Verstappen was all set to finish in fourth place, yet a 10-second penalty for a (very) unsafe release into the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli ensured he would tumble all the way down the order into X

Alex Albon was the first driver to benefit from the Verstappen penalty, finishing P4 instead, with Russell, Stroll and Lawson collecting the last of the points on offer.

Fernando Alonso crashed out, while Charles Leclerc didn’t even start the race after colliding with the barrier on his way to the grid.

Miami GP Sprint Result

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:40.334

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 0.672

3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 1.073

4 Alex Albon Williams + 2.522

5 George Russell Mercedes + 3.127

6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 3.412

7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls+ 4.024

8 Oliver Bearman Haas + 4.218

9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull+ 5.153

10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 5.635

11 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 5.973

12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 6.153

13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 7.502

14 Esteban Ocon Haas + 8.998

15 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber + 9.675

16 Jack Doohan Alpine + 9.909

17 Max Verstappen Red Bull + 12.059

R Charles Leclerc Ferrari

R Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

R Carlos Sainz Williams

