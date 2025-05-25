2025 Monaco Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Monte Carlo)

Lando Norris started the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position and took a stunning lights-to-flag victory at the most prestigious race on the Formula 1 calendar.

F1 results: 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

With the new two-stop requirement at Monaco, the field started on a diverse mix of tyres, with drivers opting for a selection of soft, medium, and hard to kick things off.

When the lights went out, polesitter Lando Norris launched into the lead, but the second-placed driver of Charles Leclerc was just behind. Norris held Leclerc wide and locked up in the process, yet still managed to maintain his position.

Further down the grid, Kimi Antonelli made a pass on Gabriel Bortoleto; the narrow confines of the track saw the Sauber driver run nose-first into the wall. He was able to get going again, but stewards threw a Virtual Safety Car (VSC); Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, and Oliver Bearman all took advantage of the VSC to make their first stops.

On Lap 9, Gasly lost his brakes and ran over the back of Tsunoda. It knocked Gasly’s left front wheel loose; he drove back to the pits. Despite debris, the race remained yellow flagged, not neutralized, and the debris was cleared two laps later.

Racing Bulls adopted a compelling early strategy; Liam Lawson held back the cars behind him to build up a gap large enough to allow the higher-placed Isack Hadjar to pit without losing many positions.

McLaren attempted to undercut Charles Leclerc with an early Oscar Piastri pit stop, but unfortunately, the Aussie racer had a slow stop. While it was a disaster for Piastri, it largely played into McLaren’s plan to cover Norris in the net lead.

Drama struck in the latter half of the race when George Russell cut a corner to pass Alex Albon, who he claimed was driving “unnecessarily slowly.” Russell stated he’d take the penalty just for the chance to get by — but was handed a whopping drive-through penalty for the infraction.

Despite Charles Leclerc closing in quickly, Norris held the lead straight through to the end to take a decisive victory at F1’s crown jewel race.

Monaco Grand Prix – Full F1 results

1. Lando Norris (McLaren)

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +3.131

3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +3.658

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +20.572

5. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): +51.387

6. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls): -1 lap

7. Esteban Ocon (Haas): -1 lap

8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): -1 lap

9. Alex Albon (Williams): -2 laps

10. Carlos Sainz (Williams): -2 laps

11. George Russell (Mercedes): -2 laps

12. Oliver Bearman (Haas): -2 laps

13. Franco Colapinto (Alpine): -2 laps

14. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber): -2 laps

15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): -2 laps

16. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber): -2 laps

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull): -2 laps

18. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): -2 laps

19. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): Retired

20. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): Retired

