2025 Monaco Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Monte Carlo)

Here are the complete F1 results from Free Practice 1 (FP1) at the Monaco Grand Prix, the eighth round of the F1 2025 season in Monte Carlo.

Ferrari driver and 2024 Monaco Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc set the pace in FP1 in Monte Carlo.

F1 results from FP1 at 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

Leclerc’s quickest time of 1:11.964s was 0.163 seconds faster than Red Bull star and reigning F1 World Champion Max Verstappen, the winner of last week’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Lando Norris, the McLaren driver, was third, marginally ahead of Williams star Alex Albon, fresh off the back of a fifth-place finish last weekend.

Norris’s McLaren team-mate and World Championship leader Oscar Piastri was fifth, with Mercedes driver George Russell in sixth.

Unique two pit-stop rule in place at 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

Albon’s Williams team-mate Carlos Sainz was seventh ahead of Pierre Gasly in the Alpine.

Lewis Hamilton was classified ninth – more than seventh tenths slower than Leclerc’s benchmark – having survived a mistake at the exit of the Swimming Pools section, where his car was briefly launched into the air.

Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin completed the top 10.

Further back, Alonso’s Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll failed to post a representative time after a clash with Leclerc in the hairpin in the early moments of the session.

The incident is subject to an FIA investigation at the time of writing.

First practice (FP1) F1 results – 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.964

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.163

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.326

4 Alexander Albon Williams +0.350

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.378

6 George Russell Mercedes +0.518

7 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.570

8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.705

9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.726

10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.763

11 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.801

12 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.015

13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.223

14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.268

15 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.365

16 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.430

17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.465

18 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.506

19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.856

20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.671

