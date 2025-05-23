Charles Leclerc made it two from two as he followed up his FP1 success by going quickest in FP2 as well in Monaco.

Driving at his home circuit, Leclerc always looked quickest in the free practice sessions, putting a lap in on hards that was fast enough for P3 before going even better on softs.

2025 Monaco Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Monte Carlo)

The session saw an early red flag when Isack Hadjar clipped the edge of Turn 10, ripping the rubber off his wheel, and the Racing Bulls driver had to limp back to the pits.

Shortly after, it was Oscar Piastri’s turn to bring out the red flags as he locked up into Sainte-Dévote and was lucky to come away relatively unscathed. A front wing change and the Australian was back on his way.

As the timer clicked down to 10 minutes to go, Hadjar had his second incident as he oversteered into Sainte-Dévote. The impact came at the left rear with his car spending the rest of the session in the garage.

Max Verstappen then looked temporarily stuck at Mirabeau as the car refused to reverse but he did get back on his way.

(completed laps in brackets)

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.355 (31)

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 0.038 (27)

3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 0.105 (29)

4 Lando Norris McLaren + 0.322 (31)

5 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls + 0.468 (31)

6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 0.487 (17)

7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 0.535 (29)

8 Alex Albon Williams + 0.563 (33)

9 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 0.647 (31)

10 Max Verstappen Red Bull + 0.713 (28)

11 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 0.717 (29)

12 George Russell Mercedes + 0.737 (31)

13 Carlos Sainz Williams + 0.796 (31)

14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber + 0.879 (28)

15 Oliver Bearman Haas + 0.904 (32)

16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 0.907 (31)

17 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 1.049 (33)

18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 1.157 (29)

19 Esteban Ocon Haas + 1.186 (32)

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 2.060 (29)

