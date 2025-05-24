2025 Monaco Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Monte Carlo)

Here are the complete results from the third and final practice session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc proved quickest in the final session before qualifying in Monaco, which came to a slightly early end as Lewis Hamilton hit the barriers in the second Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc quickest on the soft tyre

Nico Hulkenberg’s early 1:13.175 for Haas was quickly overhauled by several drivers breaking into the 1:12s – way off the pace of the Friday FP2 session as the track rubbered in again from being opened up to road traffic overnight.

The pace of the Ferraris was strong in the early stages of FP3 as he set a 1:12.199 to go quickest, before McLaren’s Lando Norris overhauled him with a 1:12.126.

But, encouragingly for Red Bull after rolling out a larger spate of updates to the RB21 at Imola, Max Verstappen was first into the 1:11s as the Dutch driver popped in a 1:11.961 on the soft tyre.

Fitting the medium tyre and underlining the capabilities of the C5 compound, Verstappen upped his pace considerably to do a 1:11.233 and go a quarter of a second clear of Leclerc in second place.

With 20 minutes to go, and the drivers starting to explore the full potential of their cars ahead of the most critical qualifying session of the year, fresh soft tyres began to appear on track as the final runs began.

While Verstappen went faster in the first sector on his soft tyre, he failed to improve overall, suggesting the C6 compound was not staying alive for the entire lap. It was a similar story for Hamilton on his run, failing to improve on his first flying lap – although the two Williams drivers did find pace on the second lap on the softs.

Interestingly, despite several drivers improving in individual sectors, no one seemed able to match Verstappen’s 1:11.233 medium tyre lap, indicating that the soft tyre perhaps could not be kept alive for a full flying lap regardless of when the drivers leaned on it most throughout the three sectors.

With eight minutes to go, championship leader Oscar Piastri improved to second place to close the deficit to Verstappen down to 0.172 seconds before one of the drivers managed to topple Verstappen’s medium-tyre lap.

On his third lap on the soft, Leclerc popped in a 1:11.179 to go quickest, while Verstappen complained of an ‘undriveable’ soft tyre as he kept trying to beat his own medium tyre lap.

A purple first sector for Hamilton came to naught as he encountered heavy traffic in the second sector, while Leclerc popped in a big lap on his fourth tour with the soft tyre to drop into the 1:10s with a 1:10.953 to go almost three-tenths up on Verstappen.

With two minutes to go, the red flags came out as Hamilton hit the barriers in his Ferrari exiting Casino Square on a big push lap, with the impact to the right-hand side to the car meaning Ferrari will need to forensically examine the SF-25 to ensure no drivetrain or gearbox damage.

The big question ahead for qualifying thus would appear to be whether or not to go with the medium tyre for an immediate laptime, or using the slightly faster soft tyre that appeared to require several laps to optimise – as proven by Leclerc needing to pound around several times in order to unlock the pace.

Meanwhile, some other minor incidents played out as Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto reported a wall strike but was fortunate to escape damage, while Hulkenberg locked up and went straight on at the final corner – avoiding the wall and damage.

With traffic management going to be a serious obstacle to overcome during qualifying, Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda was fortunate to escape any investigation for a mild impeding moment through the tunnel as Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar encountered him going slowly along the racing line exiting the tunnel, as well as blocking the Haas of Esteban Ocon through the final corner.

FULL REPORT – Monaco GP: Hamilton bins his Ferrari as Leclerc goes P1 and FP3 raises qualy tyre questions

2025 Monaco Grand Prix Free Practice 3 (FP3) Results

1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.953 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.280 3. Lando Norris McLaren +0.294 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.445 5. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.563 6. Alex Albon Williams +0.715 7. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.861 8. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.940 9. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.999 10. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.060 11. George Russell Mercedes +1.113 12. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.148 13. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.172 14. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.241 15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.249 16. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.298 17. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.318 18. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.546 19. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.648 20. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.898

Read Next: Red Bull’s ‘compromise’ as clear ‘favourite’ emerges in Monaco