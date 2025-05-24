2025 Monaco Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Monte Carlo)

The most critical qualifying session for the F1 2025 season is here. Drivers have taken on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo to set their ultra-critical starting position for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

Here are all the F1 results from qualifying ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 results from Q1 at 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

Soft tyres were the name of the game for much of the field setting its first laps, with Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto opting instead for the mediums.

The Red Bull Racing machine of Max Verstappen was the final car to hit the track with just over 12 minutes remaining, confident in his ability to set a lap without several prep laps. The confidence was warranted, because he popped to the very top of the field with ease.

Unfortunately for Gasly, he was impeded by Lance Stroll on one of his fast laps. The two managed to avoid contact, but Gasly’s lap ended there.

Kimi Antonelli cracked into the barrier

Hometown hero Charles Leclerc led the field in Q1 at Monaco.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Oliver Bearman, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, and Franco Colapinto were knocked out of the field and will start from the rear of the grid on Sunday afternoon.

Bolded drivers have been knocked out of Q1.