2025 Qatar Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Lusail International)

Here are the complete results from the first practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the F1 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri set the pace with a 1:20.924, finishing 0.058s seconds ahead of his title rival Lando Norros.

McLaren clinch Lusail 1-2 in FP1

On a Sprint weekend with only one practice session, it was all to play for as the drivers took to the Lusail International Circuit on Friday evening as the sun began to set in Qatar.

George Russell had the better pace on the hard Pirellis as he sat two-tenths ahead of Max Verstappen while the championship-leading McLaren teammates struggled for pace.

Swapping to the soft tyres for the final 15 minutes as the drivers laid down their qualifying simulations ahead of the night’s Sprint qualifying, the gains were notable.

F1 2025: The season’s winners and losers

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

Oscar Piastri improved to finish the session fastest of all with a 1:20.924, putting him 0.058s ahead of Lando Norris while Fernando Alonso was third for Aston Martin.

In a good session for Williams, Carlos Sainz was fourth ahead of Isack Hadjar, Max Verstappen and Alex Albon.

Charles Leclerc, Lance Stroll and Kimi Antonelli completed the top ten while Russell, the pace-setter on the hard tyres, dropped to 14th on the softs

Norris could wrap up the title on Sunday at the Lusail circuit as he holds a 24-point lead in the Drivers’ standings, meaning he only needs to outscore Piastri and Max Verstappen by two points to seal the title.

Qatar Grand Prix FP1 results

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:20.924

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.058

3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.386

4 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.480

5 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.579

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.580

7 Alexander Albon Williams +0.685

8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.744

9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.745

10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.774

11 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.859

12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.870

13 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +0.872

14 George Russell Mercedes +0.900

15 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +1.002

16 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.002

17 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.172

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.500

19 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.638

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.605

