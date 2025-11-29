2025 Qatar Grand Prix – Sprint F1 results (Lusail International)

Oscar Piastri delivered a cool, calm and collected drive to victory in the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint race.

The final Sprint of F1 2025 concluded with Piastri the victor, an important win for his title hopes as his much-needed strong race weekend continues. George Russell was a comfortable second for Mercedes, with championship leader Norris unable to offer much of a challenge to the Mercedes on his way to third.

Oscar Piastri clinches Qatar Sprint win

It was a grid of 16 cars for the Qatar Sprint start. Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto all got underway from the pit lane following setup changes.

A lightning start from Piastri kept him out of danger at Turn 1, but Russell swooped past Norris to demote the sister McLaren to third.

At the halfway stage Piastri was in control, keeping himself out of DRS range to Russell behind. Verstappen had Norris in his sights, but the dreaded porpoising was doing Verstappen no favours.

Piastri completed a no-nonsense drive to victory, a huge boost to his confidence and title push, as Russell crossed the line second, Norris third.

Verstappen, unable to keep pace with Norris, was forced to settle for P4 in a hit to his championship aspirations. Kimi Antonelli was fifth, initially. A five-second track limits penalty for Yuki Tsunoda saw the pair switcheroo at the chequered flag. Antonelli later got one of his own, reversing the positions.

It was seventh for Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz P8, Isack Hadjar P9 and Alex Albon 10th.

Full 2025 Qatar Sprint results

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren

2 George Russell Mercedes +4.951

3 Lando Norris McLaren +6.279

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +9.054

5 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +19.327

6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +21.391

7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +24.556

8 Carlos Sainz Williams +27.333

9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +28.206

10 Alexander Albon Williams +28.925

11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +32.966

12 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +35.182

13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +35.182

14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +36.916

15 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +38.838

16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +39.638

17 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +46.171

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +69.534

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +77.960

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +80.804

