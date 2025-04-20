2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Jeddah)

Here are the complete F1 results from the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Oscar Piastri nabbed the lead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and held it through to the checkered flag to take his third win of 2025.

F1 results: Oscar Piastri takes third win of 2025 in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri drag raced to the first corner of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with Piastri maintaining his line and Verstappen running wide.

Further back on the grid, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly made contact, with the Alpine ending its race pancaked against the wall. The Red Bull was able to make it to the pits, where it retired.

Heading into Lap 4, Verstappen held the following cars up as the field drove to green, managing to maintain his lead onto the main straight.

First pit stops for the medium-shod tires kicked off around lap 18, with Piastri being the first frontrunner to make the move. Verstappen responded on Lap 22.

Piastri inherited the lead on Lap 35 when Lando Norris made his first stop to swap from hards to mediums. The gap from McLaren to the Red Bull of Max Verstappen over four seconds behind him.

In the final five laps of the race, Piastri began to lose pace being trapped behind the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll and the Sauber of Gabriel Bortoleto; both drivers did ultimately let the Aussie driver by, but the loss of speed was too close for comfort.

Nevertheless, it was Piastri who took the checkered flag, clocking his third win in five races of 2025.

More data analysis from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:

👉 Lewis Hamilton telemetry data exposes critical Ferrari issues in Saudi Arabia

👉 What the data reveals about Lando Norris’ costly Saudi Arabian GP qualifying crash

F1 Results – 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

4. Lando Norris (McLaren)

5. George Russell (Mercedes)

6. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

7. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

8. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

9. Alex Albon (Williams)

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls

11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

12. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

13. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

14. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

15. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)

16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)

18. Jack Doohan (Alpine)

19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull Racing)

20. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Read Next: F1 schedule: When is the next race and where is it being held?