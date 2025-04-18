Drivers headed out for the first practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend with Pierre Gasly topping the times in Jeddah.

Having dominated in Bahrain last weekend, Oscar Piastri entered the final leg of the triple header as the favourite but could manage fourth fastest.

2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Jeddah)

While it is good news for Gasly, the session being held at 4:30pm local time compared to the 8pm start time of Sunday’s race means it was not exactly a fair representation of what is to come.

Lando Norris was second fastest, just 0.007 off Gasly, with Charles Leclerc in third. Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton was eighth.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen finished the hour ninth quickest, reporting plenty of problems back to the team.

Early in the session, Oliver Bearman locked up and sustained minor damage while Jack Doohan did similar in an attempt to avoid an Aston MArtin.

2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results in full (laps completed in brackets)

1 Pierre Gasly – Alpine 1:29.239 (23)

2 Lando Norris –McLaren +0.007 (23)

3 Charles Leclerc – Ferrari +0.070 (26)

4 Oscar Piastri – McLaren +0.102 (23)

5 Alex Albon – Williams +0.367 (21)

6 George Russell – Mercedes +0.379 (19)

7 Carlos Sainz – Williams +0.540 (24)

8 Lewis Hamilton –Ferrari +0.576 (25)

9 Max Verstappen – Red Bull +0.579 (24)

10 Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull +0.582 (24)

11 Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls +0.668 (17)

12 Nico Hulkenberg – Kick Sauber +0.677 (23)

13 Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes +0.695 (22)

14 Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin +0.737 (22)

15 Isack Hadjar – Racing Bulls +0.772 (13)

16 Jack Doohan – Alpine +0.944 (24)

17 Lance Stroll – Aston Martin +1.344 (21)

18 Oliver Bearman – Haas +1.356 (19)

19 Esteban Ocon – Haas +1.790 (19)

20 Gabriel Bortoleto – Kick Sauber +1.799 (21)