With the sun set, it was time for the drivers to get back out on track for the second practice session of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Cooler temperatures meant it was a more representative session for the driver to navigate, and Lando Norris did so quickest, topping the times with 1:28.267.

2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Jeddah)

One driver who missed out on the hour of running was Gabriel Bortoleto with Sauber reporting a fuel leak ahead of the session.

Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri was second, suggesting McLaren are the team to beat this weekend, while Max Verstappen was third.

Pierre Gasly, who topped FP1, finished eighth while Charles Leclerc was fourth ahead of former team-mate Carlos Sainz.

With 10 minutes to go, Yuki Tsunoda brought out the red flag with a crash at the final corner.

2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results in full (laps completed in brackets)

1 Lando Norris – McLaren 1:28.267 (21)

2 Oscar Piastri – McLaren + 0.163 (22)

3 Max Verstappen – Red Bull + 0.280 (23)

4 Charles Leclerc – Ferrari + 0.482 (22)

5 Carlos Sainz – Williams + 0.675 (24)

6 Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull + 0.696 (19)

7 George Russell – Mercedes + 0.706 (21)

8 Pierre Gasly – Alpine + 0.839 (22)

9 Nico Hulkenberg – Kick Sauber + 0.926 (21)

10 Alex Albon – Williams + 0.953 (23)

11 Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes + 0.975 (16)

12 Isack Hadjar – Racing Bulls + 1.039 (17)

13 Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari + 1.104 (23)

14 Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls + 1.221 (22)

15 Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin + 1.395 (18)

16 Oliver Bearman – Haas + 1.487 (19)

17 Jack Doohan – Alpine + 1.645 (21)

18 Lance Stroll – Aston Martin + 1.740 (18)

19 Esteban Ocon – Haas + 1.752 (22)

20 Gabriel Bortoleto – Kick Sauber (No time set)