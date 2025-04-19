2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Jeddah)

Here are the complete F1 results from the third free practice session (FP3) at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the fifth round of the F1 2025 season at the Jeddah circuit.

McLaren driver Lando Norris set the pace in final practice in Saudi Arabia, with his quickest lap of 1:27.489 unbeaten in FP3.

F1 results from FP3 at 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Norris’s lap was just 0.024 seconds clear of team-mate Oscar Piastri, with the pair set to renew battle in qualifying later on Saturday.

Mercedes driver George Russell was third, albeit a massive 0.627s adrift of Norris’s best time, with Max Verstappen fourth for Red Bull.

Verstappen’s late lap demoted Charles Leclerc to fifth, with the Ferrari driver only marginally faster than the Williams of Alex Albon.

Albon’s Williams team-mate Carlos Sainz was seventh, less than a tenth ahead of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda recovered from his FP2 crash on Friday to post the ninth-fastest time, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli completing the top 10 for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton was a disappointing 12th, 1.291s off the pace as his difficult start to the season continued.

Hamilton has qualified no higher than eighth in Saudi Arabia since winning the inaugural race in Jeddah in 2021.

Third practice (FP3) F1 results – 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:27.489

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.024

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.627

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.845

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.883

6 Alexander Albon Williams +0.900

7 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.081

8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.136

9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.181

10 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.190

11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.280

12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.291

13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.372

14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.399

15 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.409

16 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.500

17 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.731

18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.847

19 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.921

20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.989

