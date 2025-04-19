2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Jeddah)

Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the fifth round of the F1 2025 season at the Jeddah circuit.

Qualifying is underway at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

F1 results from qualifying at 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

This article will be updated throughout the session as the results come in at the end of Q1, Q2 and Q3.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025: Q1 results

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.778

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.027

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.123

4 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.350

5 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.448

6 Alexander Albon Williams +0.501

7 George Russell Mercedes +0.504

8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.576

9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.594

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.643

11 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.758

12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.770

13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.774

14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.783

15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.793

16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.867

17 Jack Doohan Alpine +0.961

18 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.004

19 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.314

20 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.684

