2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Jeddah)
Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the fifth round of the F1 2025 season at the Jeddah circuit.
Qualifying is underway at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
F1 results from qualifying at 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
This article will be updated throughout the session as the results come in at the end of Q1, Q2 and Q3.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025: Q1 results
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.778
2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.027
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.123
4 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.350
5 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.448
6 Alexander Albon Williams +0.501
7 George Russell Mercedes +0.504
8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.576
9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.594
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.643
11 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.758
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.770
13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.774
14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.783
15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.793
16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.867
17 Jack Doohan Alpine +0.961
18 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.004
19 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.314
20 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.684
