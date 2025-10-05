2025 Singapore Grand Prix results (Marina Bay)

George Russell has eased to victory in the Singapore Grand Prix in a race that saw the championship battle take a significant turn.

While Russell won from Max Verstappen, an opening lap clash between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri saw championship tensions rise significantly.

An aggressive start saw Russell maintain the lead from Max Verstappen into the opening turn, as Lando Norris elbowed his way through on teammate, and championship rival, Oscar Piastri for third.

It was a moment that infuriated the Australian who quizzed whether the contact was permitted under the teams racing rules as Norris continued with damage to his front wing having nosed into Verstappen before shouldering Piastri aside.

George Russell sprinted clear to build a sizeable advantage over Verstappen in the opening stint, the Dutchman having started on the soft tyres – the only one of the leading runners to opt for the red-walled rubber.

The Mercedes driver controlled the race, only ceding top spot as he pitted on Lap 26.

McLaren offered Lando Norris the right of refusal over first which as Piastri’s pit window came under threat from Charles Leclerc, who’d boxed earlier on and was closing in with a tyre advantage.

Norris’ stop on Lap 27 saw him fed out fourth on track, though an effective third as Piastri held the race lead. He gave that up at the end of the lap when he dived into the lane, emerging fourth behind his McLaren teammate.

It was a slow stop for the Australian, who lost time to his title rival but maintained track position over Leclerc. Following the stops, Russell headed the pack once more from Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, and Kimi Antonelli.

After mid-distance, Verstappen began to struggle with brake balance, pinching the fronts at Turn 14 and running off at Turn 2 as Norris closed in on the Red Bull.

The pair ran nose to tail through the closing stages, the McLaren pilot launching an attack on Lap 53.

Verstappen was clearly struggling for pace, his struggles exacerbated by the attentions of Norris which allowed Piastri to close in after he’d been delayed in the pits with a sticking left-rear.

The Dutchman hung on, holding Norris in his turbulent air to seal second to Russell after 62 laps of racing.

Piastri closed in during the latter laps, but his charge ran out of laps as he finished fourth with Antonelli fifth. Charles Leclerc was fifth as Lewis Hamilton battled late brake issues to reach the flag sixth. Fernando Alonso recovered from a slot stop to finish eighth as Oliver Bearman and Carlos Sainz rounded out the points.

With Norris and Piastri third and fourth, the result was enough to hand McLaren its second successive Constructors’ Championship, and the 10th in the team’s history.

2025 Singapore Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Marina Bay)

1. George Russell, Mercedes

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, + 5.43

3. Lando Norris, McLaren, + 6.066

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, + 8.146

5. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, + 33.681

6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, + 45.996

7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, + 80.251

8. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, + 80.667

9. Oliver Bearman, Haas, + 93.527

10. Carlos Sainz, Williams, + 1L

11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, + 1L

12. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, + 1L

13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, + 1L

14. Alex Albon, Williams, + 1L

15. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, + 1L

16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, + 1L

17. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, + 1L

18. Esteban Ocon, Haas, + 1L

19. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, + 1L

20. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, + 1L