The drivers took to the Barcelona track for the first time this weekend as they get ready for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

While much of the pre-weekend talk has been focused on the front wings, the first session saw no real surprises with the drivers yet to push the cars to the limits.

2025 Spanish Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Barcelona)

With Barcelona being a circuit that the drivers could navigate in their sleep, a number of them sat out as rookies took part in the first session.

Victor Martins was in the Willimas in the place of Alex Albon while Ryo Hirakawa was in Esteban Ocon’s Haas.

Up at the front, Lando Norris followed up his win in Monaco by going quickest in FP1, finishing 0.367 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top three, 0.378 seconds off the pace.

(Lap completed in brackets)

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:13.718 (28)

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull+ 0.367 (17)

3Lewis Hamilton Ferrari+ 0.378 (28)

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari+ 0.520 (30)

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren+ 0.576 (27)

6 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls+ 0.621 (27)

7 Oliver Bearman Haas+ 0.879 (25)

8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls+ 0.887 (25)

9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull+ 0.925 (26)

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine+ 1.028 (27)

11 George Russell Mercedes+ 1.033 (31)

12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin+ 1.068 (23)

13 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin+ 1.080 (20)

14 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber+ 1.147 (20)

15 Carlos Sainz Williams+ 1.217 (25)

16 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber+ 1.437 (22)

17 Ryo Hirakawa Alpine + 1.580 (22)

18 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 1.651 (30)

19 Victor Martins Williams + 1.804 (26)

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 1.812 (19)