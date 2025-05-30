2025 Spanish Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Barcelona)

Sam Cooper
Max Verstappen in Spain

The drivers were back out on track in Barcelona as teams were given a second chance to fine-tune the cars ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

In the first session, Lando Norris topped the times but it was his team-mate Oscar Piastri who was the quickest in FP2.

With the two rookies back out of the car, it was a relatively incident-free session as drivers completed laps at one of the most well-known circuits on the F1 calendar.

The only issue was down at Aston with Lance Stroll first needing a seat change then having extensive work done to the front wing as the session drew to a close.

(Laps completed in brackets)

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:12.760 (27)
2 George Russell Mercedes + 0.286 (31)
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull + 0.310 (29)
4 Lando Norris McLaren + 0.310 (30)
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 0.500 (32)
6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 0.538 (30)
7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 0.541 (27)
8 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 0.625 (29)
9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 0.640 (28)
10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls + 0.734 (28)
11 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 0.773 (28)
12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 0.832 (29)
13 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 0.923 (30)
14 Carlos Sainz Williams + 0.961 (33)
15 Alex Albon Williams + 1.079 (31)
16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 1.079 (17)
17 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber + 1.199 (26)
18 Esteban Ocon Haas + 1.245 (29)
19 Oliver Bearman Haas + 1.366 (19)
20 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 1.543 (30)