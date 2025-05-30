The drivers were back out on track in Barcelona as teams were given a second chance to fine-tune the cars ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

In the first session, Lando Norris topped the times but it was his team-mate Oscar Piastri who was the quickest in FP2.

With the two rookies back out of the car, it was a relatively incident-free session as drivers completed laps at one of the most well-known circuits on the F1 calendar.

The only issue was down at Aston with Lance Stroll first needing a seat change then having extensive work done to the front wing as the session drew to a close.

2025 Spanish Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Barcelona)

(Laps completed in brackets)

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:12.760 (27)

2 George Russell Mercedes + 0.286 (31)

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull + 0.310 (29)

4 Lando Norris McLaren + 0.310 (30)

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 0.500 (32)

6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 0.538 (30)

7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 0.541 (27)

8 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 0.625 (29)

9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 0.640 (28)

10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls + 0.734 (28)

11 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 0.773 (28)

12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 0.832 (29)

13 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 0.923 (30)

14 Carlos Sainz Williams + 0.961 (33)

15 Alex Albon Williams + 1.079 (31)

16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 1.079 (17)

17 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber + 1.199 (26)

18 Esteban Ocon Haas + 1.245 (29)

19 Oliver Bearman Haas + 1.366 (19)

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 1.543 (30)