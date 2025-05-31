2025 Spanish Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Barcelona)
McLaren made it a clean sweep as they topped FP3 of the Spanish Grand Prix, just as they did in FP1 and FP2.
While Lando Norris went quickest in FP1, his team-mate was the fastest man on track in FP2 and now FP3.
With minimal running as drivers did not want to risk damage ahead of quali, it was a familar feel at the top with Piastri in particular setting the pace.
His time of 1:12.387 was 0.526 seconds quicker than Norris with Charles Leclerc 0.743 seconds back.
At the bottom end, it was not a great look for Haas with Oliver Bearman P20 while Esteban Ocon was P18.
(Laps completed in brackets)
1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:12.387 (13)
2 Lando Norris McLaren+ 0.526 (17)
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 0.743 (16)
4 George Russell Mercedes + 0.752 (17)
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull + 0.988 (13)
6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 0.995 (16)
7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 1.018 (11)
8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 1.027 (16)
9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 1.140 (16)
10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls + 1.250 (17)
11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber + 1.335 (18)
12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 1.346 (17)
13 Carlos Sainz Williams + 1.371 (15)
14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 1.505 (12)
15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 1.517 (19)
16 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 1.567 (19)
17 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 1.698 (22)
18 Esteban Ocon Haas + 1.751 (13)
19 Alex Albon Williams + 1.902 (5)
20 Oliver Bearman Haas + 2.073 (12)