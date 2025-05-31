2025 Spanish Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Barcelona)

New technical directives have come into place for qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix — but will it be enough to keep McLaren off the front row of the grid?

Here, we have the full F1 results from qualifying at the the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

F1 results: Q3 at the Spanish Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri set an early flying pace, topping the charts with his first fast lap before moving aside to allow his teammate Lando Norris to fend for himself without a strong tow.

Norris nevertheless set the fastest first sector, followed by an extremely rapid second sector — to take provisional pole position by one-hundredth of a second!

Fernando Alonso set a quick lap, to the delight of the crowd, but with around two and a half minutes remaining, several drivers returned to the track in hopes of going even faster.

It was a big first sector for Norris, but Piastri went marginally quicker, snatching pole position by two-tenths of a second — the biggest pole margin of the year.

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 1:11.546

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.209

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.302

4. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.302

5. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +0.499

6. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.565

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.585

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +0.653

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) +0.706

10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +0.738

F1 results: Q2 at the Spanish Grand Prix

Alex Albon, Oliver Bearman, and Fernando Alonso hit the track early when the green light signaled the start of Q2, with the rest of the field filtering out shortly after.

Max Verstappen set a quick lap, leading the field first among the frontrunners, only to be pipped shortly after by the McLaren of Lando Norris, and then by Oscar Piastri.

The five fastest drivers remained in the pits while the rest of the field fought it out for a chance to move to Q3, but it wasn’t enough for Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto, Liam Lawson, Lance Stroll, or Oliver Bearman — all of whom were knocked out in the session.

Bolded drivers have been eliminated from the first qualifying session.

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 1:11.998

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.057

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.360

4. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.409

5. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +0.449

6. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) +0.463

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.497

8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +0.525

9. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.587

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +0.613

11. Alex Albon (Williams) +0.643

12. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) +0.758

13. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +0.765

14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1.060

15. Oliver Bearman (Haas) +1.317

F1 results: Q1 at the Spanish Grand Prix

The first drivers to hit the track were those expected to trend toward the bottom of the timing sheets: Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, Franco Colapinto, Esteban Ocon, and Oliver Bearman.

Yet when the faster cars hit the track to set their early times, the results weren’t exactly a shock: Oscar Piastri instantly hopped to the top of the charts in a weekend that has been entirely dominated by McLaren thus far.

Unfortunately, Colapinto’s Alpine seemed to stall at the exit of the pit lane, with the rest of the field stuck behind him. He did manage to scoot out of the way ever so slightly, allowing his competitors to move past.

Colapinto then stopped beside the track at the end of the session, leaving him without a strong time to make it on the board.

Yuki Tsunoda had a disaster lap, leaving him dead last in the order. He told the team he felt it was a clean lap; it just appeared as if he’d underperformed.

Knocked out in qualifying were Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz Jr., Franco Colapinto, and Yuki Tsunoda.

Bolded drivers have been eliminated from the first qualifying session.

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 1:12.551

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.247

3. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.248

4. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.255

5. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.264

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.463

7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +0.487

8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +0.488

9. Alex Albon (Williams) +0.493

10. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) +0.494

11. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +0.507

12. Oliver Bearman (Haas) +0.523

13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +0.530

14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +0.551

15. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) +0.588

16. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) +0.639

17. Esteban Ocon (Haas) +0.650

18. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Williams) +0.652

19. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) +0.783

20. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) +0.834

