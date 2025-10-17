Don your ten-gallon hats and your cowboy boots, because Formula 1 is once again in Texas for the 2025 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

Get all the latest F1 results for Free Practice 1 here before we kick off into the start of a busy Sprint weekend!

2025 United States Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Circuit of The Americas)

Formula 1 is back in the United States, with cars taking to the steamy asphalt at the Circuit of The Americas for the weekend’s sole practice session during the fourth Sprint race weekend of the F1 2025 season.

Many drivers tested the boundaries of the track during the opening minutes of the session before a red flag brought the track to a brief halt with over 38 minutes left on the clock as a result of debris at the kerb at Turn 19 following an off-track excursion by Lance Stroll.

The remainder of the session went off without a hitch, with Lando Norris topping the timing sheets over an eclectic mix of drivers including Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, and Nico Hulkenberg.

F1 results: FP1 United States Grand Prix