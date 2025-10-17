With one practice session in the books, it’s time to really kick off the action at the 2025 United States Grand Prix with the first major session of the weekend: Sprint qualifying.

These are the full F1 results for Sprint qualifying at the 2025 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

F1 results: US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying 2

The second Sprint qualifying session kicked off with many drivers hoping to avoid a similar traffic jam as stopped them up during SQ1.

Once again, it was Max Verstappen who set the early pace before Lando Norris launched into the lead.

Both Ferraris just managed to squeak into SQ3, while Nico Hulkenberg snagged his best start of the season. Knocked out in SQ2 was Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, and Liam Lawson.

Bolded drivers were knocked out in SQ2:

1. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:33.033

2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | +0.130s

3. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | +0.338s

4. George Russell | Mercedes | +0.429s

5. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber | +0.544s

6. Carlos Sainz | Williams | +0.619s

7. Alex Albon | Williams | +0.798s

8. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +0.905

9. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | +0.918s

10. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | +0.979s

11. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | +0.985s

12. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +1.208s

13. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | +1.225s

14. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | +1.361s

15. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | No Time

F1 results: US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying 1

With the title on the line, the full F1 field hit the track for Sprint Qualifying 1, title leaders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris waiting for the rest of the field to head out before they took to the Circuit of The Americas.

Gabriel Bortoleto was the first driver to have a time deleted as a result of track limits violations shortly after reporting that he found himself caught out by some major gusts of wind.

Yuki Tsunoda radioed into Red Bull to inform the team that he didn’t feel he was going to make it through to SQ2 while his teammate Max Verstappen launched up to the top of the charts.

Traffic bunched up much of the field, preventing several promising drivers from making the cut into the next session: Oliver Bearman, Franco Colapinto, Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon, and Bortoleto.

Bolded drivers were knocked out in SQ1: