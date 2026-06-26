Complete results from Free Practice 1, the opening hour of track action ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

A Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice has seen Kimi Antonelli go fastest ahead of George Russell, while Oscar Piastri claimed third place for McLaren.

Full F1 results from Free Practice 1 at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:07:796 2 George Russell Mercedes 1:07.836 +0.040 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:07.913 +0.118 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:08.077 +0.281 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:08.461 +0.665 6 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:08.726 +0.930 7 Lando Norris McLaren 1:08.873 +1.077 8 Franco Colapinto Williams 1:08.962 +1.166 9 Dino Beganovic Ferrari 1:09.054 +1.258 10 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:09.071 +1.275 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:09.165 +1.369 12 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:09.481 +1.685 13 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:09.521 +1.725 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:09.546 +1.750 15 Ayumu Iwasa Racing Bulls 1:09.637 +1.841 16 Alex Albon Williams 1:09.644 +1.848 17 Paul Aron Audi 1:09.646 +1.850 18 Luke Browning Williams 1:09.979 +2.183 19 Ryo Hirakawa Haas 1:10.493 +2.697 20 Jak Crawford Aston Martin 1:11.202 +3.406 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:11.283 +3.487 22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:11.333 +3.537

Check out the full session report here.

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