F1 results: Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1 – Antonelli heads Merc 1-2

Thomas Maher
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli topped the timesheets in FP1 at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

Complete results from Free Practice 1, the opening hour of track action ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

A Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice has seen Kimi Antonelli go fastest ahead of George Russell, while Oscar Piastri claimed third place for McLaren.

Full F1 results from Free Practice 1 at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:07:796
2 George Russell Mercedes 1:07.836 +0.040
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:07.913 +0.118
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:08.077 +0.281
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:08.461 +0.665
6 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:08.726 +0.930
7 Lando Norris McLaren 1:08.873 +1.077
8 Franco Colapinto Williams 1:08.962 +1.166
9 Dino Beganovic Ferrari 1:09.054 +1.258
10 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:09.071 +1.275
11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:09.165 +1.369
12 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:09.481 +1.685
13 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:09.521 +1.725
14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:09.546 +1.750
15 Ayumu Iwasa Racing Bulls 1:09.637 +1.841
16 Alex Albon Williams 1:09.644 +1.848
17 Paul Aron Audi 1:09.646 +1.850
18 Luke Browning Williams 1:09.979 +2.183
19 Ryo Hirakawa Haas 1:10.493 +2.697
20 Jak Crawford Aston Martin 1:11.202 +3.406
21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:11.283 +3.487
22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:11.333 +3.537

Check out the full session report here.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

George Russell Kimi Antonelli Oscar Piastri

Related Articles