F1 results: Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1 – Antonelli heads Merc 1-2
Complete results from Free Practice 1, the opening hour of track action ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix.
A Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice has seen Kimi Antonelli go fastest ahead of George Russell, while Oscar Piastri claimed third place for McLaren.
Full F1 results from Free Practice 1 at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:07:796
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:07.836
|+0.040
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:07.913
|+0.118
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:08.077
|+0.281
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:08.461
|+0.665
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:08.726
|+0.930
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:08.873
|+1.077
|8
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:08.962
|+1.166
|9
|Dino Beganovic
|Ferrari
|1:09.054
|+1.258
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:09.071
|+1.275
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:09.165
|+1.369
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:09.481
|+1.685
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:09.521
|+1.725
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:09.546
|+1.750
|15
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Racing Bulls
|1:09.637
|+1.841
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:09.644
|+1.848
|17
|Paul Aron
|Audi
|1:09.646
|+1.850
|18
|Luke Browning
|Williams
|1:09.979
|+2.183
|19
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|1:10.493
|+2.697
|20
|Jak Crawford
|Aston Martin
|1:11.202
|+3.406
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:11.283
|+3.487
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:11.333
|+3.537
Check out the full session report here.
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