Complete results from Free Practice 1, the opening hour of track action ahead of this weekend’s F1 Barcelona Grand Prix.

George Russell headed proceedings in a session that saw six rookie drivers on track, while Williams struck issues that kept Luke Browning in the garage.

Full F1 results from Free Practice 1 at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:16.363 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:16.566 +0.203 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.883 +0.52 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.047 +0.684 5 Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren 1:17.216 +0.853 6 Paul Aron Audi 1:17.321 +0.958 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:17.472 +1.109 8 Dino Beganovic Ferrari 1:17.778 +1.415 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:17.804 +1.441 10 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:17.893 +1.53 11 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:18.172 +1.809 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:18.209 +1.846 13 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:18.293 +1.93 14 Ayumu Iwasa Red Bull 1:18.298 +1.935 15 Fred Vesti Mercedes 1:18.365 +2.002 16 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:18.372 +2.009 17 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:18.508 +2.145 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:18.914 +2.551 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.067 +3.704 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.318 +3.955 21 Colton Herta Cadillac 1:20.697 +4.334 Luke Browning Williams

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