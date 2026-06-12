F1 results: Barcelona Grand Prix, Free Practice 1 – Russell bounces back
Complete results from Free Practice 1, the opening hour of track action ahead of this weekend’s F1 Barcelona Grand Prix.
George Russell headed proceedings in a session that saw six rookie drivers on track, while Williams struck issues that kept Luke Browning in the garage.
Full F1 results from Free Practice 1 at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:16.363
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:16.566
|+0.203
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16.883
|+0.52
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17.047
|+0.684
|5
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|McLaren
|1:17.216
|+0.853
|6
|Paul Aron
|Audi
|1:17.321
|+0.958
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:17.472
|+1.109
|8
|Dino Beganovic
|Ferrari
|1:17.778
|+1.415
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:17.804
|+1.441
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:17.893
|+1.53
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:18.172
|+1.809
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:18.209
|+1.846
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:18.293
|+1.93
|14
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Red Bull
|1:18.298
|+1.935
|15
|Fred Vesti
|Mercedes
|1:18.365
|+2.002
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:18.372
|+2.009
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:18.508
|+2.145
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:18.914
|+2.551
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:20.067
|+3.704
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:20.318
|+3.955
|21
|Colton Herta
|Cadillac
|1:20.697
|+4.334
|Luke Browning
|Williams
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