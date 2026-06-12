F1 results: Barcelona Grand Prix, Free Practice 1 – Russell bounces back

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Full F1 results from Free Practice 1 at the Barcelona GP.

Full F1 results from Free Practice 1 at the Barcelona GP.

Complete results from Free Practice 1, the opening hour of track action ahead of this weekend’s F1 Barcelona Grand Prix.

George Russell headed proceedings in a session that saw six rookie drivers on track, while Williams struck issues that kept Luke Browning in the garage.

Full F1 results from Free Practice 1 at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff
1 George Russell Mercedes 1:16.363
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:16.566 +0.203
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.883 +0.52
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.047 +0.684
5 Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren 1:17.216 +0.853
6 Paul Aron Audi 1:17.321 +0.958
7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:17.472 +1.109
8 Dino Beganovic Ferrari 1:17.778 +1.415
9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:17.804 +1.441
10 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:17.893 +1.53
11 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:18.172 +1.809
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:18.209 +1.846
13 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:18.293 +1.93
14 Ayumu Iwasa Red Bull 1:18.298 +1.935
15 Fred Vesti Mercedes 1:18.365 +2.002
16 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:18.372 +2.009
17 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:18.508 +2.145
18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:18.914 +2.551
19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.067 +3.704
20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.318 +3.955
21 Colton Herta Cadillac 1:20.697 +4.334
Luke Browning Williams

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Barcelona GP

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