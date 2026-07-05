Full F1 results from the British GP where Charles Leclerc headed a Ferrari 1-3 with George Russell a fortunate second.

A puncture had dropped Russell down the order before a late Safety Car saw him recover to second, while Kimi Antonelli suffered a front wheel shield failure and plummet down the order.

Full F1 results from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Pos Driver Team Laps/Gap 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 52 Laps 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.427 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.772 4 Lando Norris McLaren +1.149 5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.598 6 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +2.023 7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.214 8 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.413 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +3.229 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +3.445 11 Oscar Piastri McLaren +4.014 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +4.391 13 Oliver Bearman Haas +5.245 14 Esteban Ocon Haas +5.512 15 Sergio Perez Cadillac +7.403 16 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +8.005 17 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +8.162 18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1L 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1L 20 Max Verstappen Red Bull +6L DNF Alex Albon Williams +9L Nico Hulkenberg Audi +16L

British Grand Prix: Key Retirements and Incidents

An opening lap clash between Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson left the former with front wing damage, forcing him to pit and dropping to the back of the pack.

There was also an incident involving Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman after the Williams tagged his Haas driver and landed Albon with a 10-second penalty – he ultimately retired on Lap 47.

Lewis Hamilton also picked up a time penalty, five seconds for moving before the start signal.

On Lap 22, the Virtual Safety Car was briefly deployed when an umbrella blew onto the track, though none were able to capitalise with a cheap pit stop.

George Russell was told he had a slow puncture after 33 laps, pitting from fourth.

A gearbox issue for Nico Hulkenberg saw the Audi driver forced to stop at Copse, drawing the safety car on Lap 39.

Max Verstappen left the road at Stowe on Lap 48, the Dutchman spinning out of a podium position to draw a Safety Car that ultimately decided the race.

Read the full race report here.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!