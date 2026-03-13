Chinese GP: Sprint Qualifying results
George Russell dominated Sprint Qualifying to head an all-Mercedes front row for the 100km Saturday encounter.
Early laps from Russell and Kimi Antonelli left them at the top of the timesheets, more than a second clear of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.
Half the surviving runners opted for just a single run in the final moments of the segment.
None could overhaul Russell, who seized pole with a 1:31.520s, just under three-tenths clear of Antonelli.
Lando Norris slotted in third, beating Lewis Hamilton as the chequered flag waved, with Oscar Piastri fifth.
Then came Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Max Verstappen, Oliver Bearman, and Isack Hadjar rounded out the top 10.
Sprint Qualifying 3 Results
1. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:31.520
2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:31.809
3. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:32.141
4. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:32.161
5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:32.224
6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:32.528
7. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:32.888
8. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:33.254
9. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:33.409
10. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, 1:33.723
Sprint Qualifying 2
Lando Norris found his way into Turn 1 baulked by Kimi Antonelli in a moment that drew the eye of officials.
The Italian remained on track to record the second fastest lap of the segment, behind teammate George Russell.
Missing the cut were Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, Liam Lawson, Gabriel Bortoleto, Arvid Lindblad, and Franco Colapinto.
Max Verstappen only narrowly escaped after a moment through the gravel in the final moments of the lap, though he hung on to progress through to the final part of the three-part session.
Sprint Qualifying 2 Results
11. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 1:33.635
12. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:33.639
13. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:33.714
14. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, 1:33.774
15. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, 1:34.048
16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:34.327
Sprint Qualifying 1
Sergio Perez was the first eliminated from the session as he failed to take part in qualifying.
Cadillac discovered a fuel systems issue in the Mexican’s car, which meant he couldn’t take part in the session.
Joining him on the sidelines was Valtteri Bottas in the other Cadillac, along with Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, and Carlos Sainz.
Sprint Qualifying 1 Results
17. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:34.761
18. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:35.305
19. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:35.581
20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:36.151
21. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, 1:37.378
22. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, DNS