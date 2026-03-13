Chinese GP: Sprint Qualifying results

George Russell dominated Sprint Qualifying to head an all-Mercedes front row for the 100km Saturday encounter.

Early laps from Russell and Kimi Antonelli left them at the top of the timesheets, more than a second clear of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

Half the surviving runners opted for just a single run in the final moments of the segment.

None could overhaul Russell, who seized pole with a 1:31.520s, just under three-tenths clear of Antonelli.

Lando Norris slotted in third, beating Lewis Hamilton as the chequered flag waved, with Oscar Piastri fifth.

Then came Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Max Verstappen, Oliver Bearman, and Isack Hadjar rounded out the top 10.

Sprint Qualifying 3 Results

1. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:31.520

2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:31.809

3. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:32.141

4. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:32.161

5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:32.224

6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:32.528

7. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:32.888

8. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:33.254

9. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:33.409

10. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, 1:33.723

Sprint Qualifying 2

Lando Norris found his way into Turn 1 baulked by Kimi Antonelli in a moment that drew the eye of officials.

The Italian remained on track to record the second fastest lap of the segment, behind teammate George Russell.

Missing the cut were Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, Liam Lawson, Gabriel Bortoleto, Arvid Lindblad, and Franco Colapinto.

Max Verstappen only narrowly escaped after a moment through the gravel in the final moments of the lap, though he hung on to progress through to the final part of the three-part session.

Sprint Qualifying 2 Results

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 1:33.635

12. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:33.639

13. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:33.714

14. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, 1:33.774

15. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, 1:34.048

16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:34.327

Sprint Qualifying 1

Sergio Perez was the first eliminated from the session as he failed to take part in qualifying.

Cadillac discovered a fuel systems issue in the Mexican’s car, which meant he couldn’t take part in the session.

Joining him on the sidelines was Valtteri Bottas in the other Cadillac, along with Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, and Carlos Sainz.

Sprint Qualifying 1 Results

17. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:34.761

18. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:35.305

19. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:35.581

20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:36.151

21. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, 1:37.378

22. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, DNS