2026 Miami Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Miami Gardens)

Kimi Antonelli has gone fastest in Qualifying 1 ahead of Sunday’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver set the pace to head the segment by three tenths, while Oscar Piastri snuck through in 16th place.

Miami GP qualifying

Behind Antonelli, Charles Leclerc was next-best from Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

There was drama at Audi, which worked feverishly to get both Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto both had delayed entries into the session.

While Hulkenberg escaped the session, Bortoleto did not; the Brazilian suffering a brake fire as the chequered flag waved to trigger a delay to the start of Q2.

The session remains in progress.

F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix, Qualifying Results

Qualifying 1

1. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:28.653

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:28.938

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:29.099

4. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:29.183

5. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:29.324

6. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:29.340

7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:29.483

8. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:29.492

9. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:29.540

10. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:29.584

11. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:29.595

12. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 1:29.645

13. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:29.720

14. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:29.838

15. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:29.914

16. Oscar Pisatri, McLaren, 1:29.920

17. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, 1:30.133

18. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:31.098

19. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:31.164

20. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, 1:31.629

21. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, 1:31.967

22. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, 1:33.737