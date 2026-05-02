Lando Norris has won the Miami Grand Prix Sprint ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc.

Norris seized the lead at the start and was never headed to take a comfortable win, his first in any form of F1 2026.

Lando Norris wins Miami Sprint from Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc

Pole sitter Kimi Antonelli found himself swamped at the start as Norris took the lead from Oscar Piastri at the first corner.

After changes overnight relegated him to the pit lane, he failed to start when the team picked up a technical issue on his Racing Bulls.

Also missing was Nico Hulkenberg, whose Audi suffered an apparent engine failure on the way to the grid.

While Norris and Piastri pulled clear, a four-way scrap emerged for fourth behind Charles Leclerc with Antonelli, George Russell, Max Verstappen, and Lewis Hamilton.

That blew apart as the two Mercedes squabbled among themselves as Verstappen attacked Hamilton, going off track in the process at Turn 11 on Lap 8.

As Verstappen handed the place back the pair lost contact with the two ahead, the Dutchman eventually completing the move at the end of the back straight a lap later.

Out front, Norris took a comfortable win from Piastri and Leclerc, who pressured the Australian ahead in the second half but was ultimately never able to mount a serious challenge.

Antonelli hung on to fourth at the flag but was handed a five-second penalty for track limits which relegated him to sixth.

That left Russell fourth from Verstappen in fifth. Hamilton was seventh and Pierre Gasly rounded out the points in eighth.

F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix, Sprint Results

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 19 Laps

2. Oscar Pisatri, McLaren, +3.766

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +6.251

4. George Russell, Mercedes, +12.951

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +13.639

6. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +13.777

7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +21.665

8. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +30.525

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, +35.346

10. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +36.97

11. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, +48.438

12. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +56.972

13. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +57.365

14. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +58.504

15. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +59.358

16. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +76.067

17. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, +76.691

18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +77.626

19. Alex Albon, Williams, +88.173

20. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, +89.597

21. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, DNS

22. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, DNS