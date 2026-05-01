The Sprint qualifying session is underway at the Miami International Autodrome, and here are the latest results straight from the circuit.

The Friday afternoon session is used to define the grid for Saturday’s Sprint race ahead of the main event in Miami.

Sprint Qualifying 2 Results

Ferrari repeated its DQ1 accomplishment of immediately taking over at the front after the first runs in SQ2, with Leclerc setting a 1:28.470 to go four-tenths clear of Hamilton.

Seconds later, Piastri popped himself into second, but Norris wasn’t able to immediately join in the battle after a wayward moment through the Sector 2 chicane saw him having to take drastic corrective steps to stay pointing in the right direction.

He wasn’t the only driver struggling, with Antonelli taking to team radio to complain about front end locking.

With the championship leader down in sixth behind Verstappen, the drop zone consisted of Bortoleto, Hulkenberg, Albon, Sainz, Bearman, and Lindblad as the seconds ticked down.

This six remained in the elimination zone at the chequered flag, albeit with Bearman rising to slot in behind the Audis.

1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.333 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.173 3. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.508 4. George Russell Mercedes +0.570 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.760 6. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.876 7. Lando Norris McLaren +1.033 8. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.194 9. Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.417 10. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.640 11. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.661 12. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.686 13. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.783 14. Alex Albon Williams +1.883 15. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.891 16. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.240

Sprint Qualifying 1 Results

Ferrari established a 1-2 early doors in SQ1, with Leclerc going three-and-a-half tenths clear of Hamilton, before Antonelli slotted himself between them to make it a very interesting leading trio for Italian fans.

Verstappen suggested that Red Bull’s practice pace was genuine as he slotted into fourth ahead of Gasly, almost four-tenths ahead of the Alpine that he spent so long racing against in Japan.

A mistake from Lance Stroll into the penultimate corner briefly brought out the yellow flags while the Canadian gathered himself, leaving the Aston Martin in the drop zone with three minutes remaining; also towards the bottom were both McLarens, who left their runs late, as was Colapinto, Lindblad, and Lawson.

Norris then vaulted back to the front ahead of Piastri as McLaren showed its pace, dropping Bottas and Alonso into the bottom six.

A deleted lap for Alonso was within 107% of the fastest time, although he would still have been slowest of all, and the Spaniard joined Stroll on the sidelines after SQ1 as the Canadian didn’t return to the track after his incident.

With Norris leading Leclerc at the front, it was Lawson, Ocon, Perez, and Bottas also relegated along with the Aston Martins.