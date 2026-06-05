F1 results: Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 2 – Lewis Hamilton leaves Ferrari in control

Mat Coch
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Complete Free Practice 2 results from the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Complete Free Practice 2 results from the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Full F1 session results from Free Practice 2 on the streets of Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

A problem ended Lando Norris’ session with barely 10 minutes run as Lewis Hamilton topped the second hour of running.

F1 results from FP2 at 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff
1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:13.026
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.137 +0.111
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.194 +0.168
4 George Russell Mercedes 1:13.405 +0.379
5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:13.529 +0.503
6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:14.087 +1.061
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:14.088 +1.062
8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:14.094 +1.068
9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:14.359 +1.333
10 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:14.456 +1.43
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:14.497 +1.471
12 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:14.512 +1.486
13 Alex Albon Williams 1:14.600 +1.574
14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:14.748 +1.722
15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:14.758 +1.732
16 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:14.785 +1.759
17 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:14.845 +1.819
18 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:15.116 +2.09
19 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.274 +2.248
20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.294 +2.268
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:15.759 +2.733
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.174 +3.148

Lewis Hamilton leaves Ferrari in control in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton topped the session from Charles Leclerc as Ferrari underscored its pace from earlier in the day.

Lando Norris struck an early issue that saw him sit out most of the session while teammate Oscar Piastri was over a second off the pace in the other McLaren.

Check out the full session report here.

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