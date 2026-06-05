Full F1 session results from Free Practice 2 on the streets of Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

A problem ended Lando Norris’ session with barely 10 minutes run as Lewis Hamilton topped the second hour of running.

F1 results from FP2 at 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:13.026 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.137 +0.111 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.194 +0.168 4 George Russell Mercedes 1:13.405 +0.379 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:13.529 +0.503 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:14.087 +1.061 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:14.088 +1.062 8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:14.094 +1.068 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:14.359 +1.333 10 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:14.456 +1.43 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:14.497 +1.471 12 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:14.512 +1.486 13 Alex Albon Williams 1:14.600 +1.574 14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:14.748 +1.722 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:14.758 +1.732 16 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:14.785 +1.759 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:14.845 +1.819 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:15.116 +2.09 19 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.274 +2.248 20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.294 +2.268 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:15.759 +2.733 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.174 +3.148

Lewis Hamilton leaves Ferrari in control in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton topped the session from Charles Leclerc as Ferrari underscored its pace from earlier in the day.

Lando Norris struck an early issue that saw him sit out most of the session while teammate Oscar Piastri was over a second off the pace in the other McLaren.

Check out the full session report here.

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