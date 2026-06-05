F1 results: Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 2 – Lewis Hamilton leaves Ferrari in control
Full F1 session results from Free Practice 2 on the streets of Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.
A problem ended Lando Norris’ session with barely 10 minutes run as Lewis Hamilton topped the second hour of running.
F1 results from FP2 at 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:13.026
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:13.137
|+0.111
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:13.194
|+0.168
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:13.405
|+0.379
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:13.529
|+0.503
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:14.087
|+1.061
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:14.088
|+1.062
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:14.094
|+1.068
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:14.359
|+1.333
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:14.456
|+1.43
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:14.497
|+1.471
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:14.512
|+1.486
|13
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:14.600
|+1.574
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:14.748
|+1.722
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:14.758
|+1.732
|16
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:14.785
|+1.759
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:14.845
|+1.819
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:15.116
|+2.09
|19
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:15.274
|+2.248
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:15.294
|+2.268
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:15.759
|+2.733
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:16.174
|+3.148
Lewis Hamilton leaves Ferrari in control in Monaco
Lewis Hamilton topped the session from Charles Leclerc as Ferrari underscored its pace from earlier in the day.
Lando Norris struck an early issue that saw him sit out most of the session while teammate Oscar Piastri was over a second off the pace in the other McLaren.
Check out the full session report here.
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