F1 results: Unofficial testing times from Day 3 (Barcelona)

Mercedes claimed a 1-2 on the timing sheets on the third day of F1 testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Wednesday marked a busier day in Barcelona, with several teams using up their second permitted days as the weather cleared in Montmelo.

Following Tuesday’s quiet day in which only Red Bull and Ferrari circulated, five teams took part on Wednesday to use up a second day, while McLaren used up its first day as the MCL40 made its track debut.

Mercedes, Haas, Audi, Racing Bulls, and Alpine all took part on Wednesday, with short red flag stoppages brought about due to technical issues for Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg – its second red flag of the Barcelona test – and Haas’ Oliver Bearman.

The day ended with the W17 on top as Kimi Antonelli logged an unofficial 1:17.362 to finish just over two-tenths of a second clear of George Russell, with the Italian taking over for the afternoon session as Mercedes split its drivers’ time.

In total, Mercedes completed 183 laps on Wednesday, accumulating just over 850km of track time, bringing it to a total of 334 laps for the week.

Behind Mercedes, Lando Norris’ first appearance in F1 2026 saw the new world champion resplendent in an all-black MCL40 adorned with a payaya number one on the new machine, and he duly set about accumulating a little over a race distance over the course of the day.

Alpine also split its running between Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, with the Argentine driver finishing fourth on the timing sheets with 58 laps complete, and Pierre Gasly managing 67 laps in the new A526.

Having brought out the red flags, Oliver Bearman completed the fewest laps of the day as he circulated 42 times before bringing out the red flag. He suffered two technical issues, one minor one during the morning session, before a “more serious” issue brought the team’s day to a premature close.

Arvid Lindblad was seventh-quickest, but did the most laps as he did 120 tours of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The slowest time logged was by Nico Hulkenberg, with 68 laps completed by the Audi driver after his stoppage cost him some valuable time during the morning.

With no official live timing available to media and journalists, times and lap counts have been collated and vetted across multiple sources; however, these times are completely unofficial.

Testing results from Day 3 (Barcelona)

1. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:17.362 91 Laps 2. George Russell Mercedes +0.218 92 laps 3. Lando Norris McLaren +0.945 76 laps 4. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.788 58 Laps 5. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.835 67 Laps 6. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.948 42 Laps 7. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.058 120 Laps 8. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +3.648 68 Laps

