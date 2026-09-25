F1 results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 – FP3
BAKU – Max Verstappen topped an FP3 for the first time this season ahead of Saturday’s F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver ended George Russell’s early dominance of the Baku weekend, leading the way by 0.099 seconds in final practice.
F1 Results: Practice 3, Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Verstappen was once again critical of his Red Bull in final practice, but took full advantage of a powerful tow to head the order on Friday morning.
The session saw drivers including Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc venture into the runoff areas, as powerful gusts of wind played havoc.
Just 0.111s separated the top three, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari all appearing to be in the mix ahead of a crucial qualifying session.
A full report on the final session from Azerbaijan can be found here.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:43.922
|20
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:44.021
|0.099
|20
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:44.033
|0.111
|17
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:44.273
|0.351
|20
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:44.544
|0.622
|21
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:44.637
|0.715
|20
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:44.746
|0.824
|19
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:44.899
|0.977
|20
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:45.176
|1.254
|22
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:45.592
|1.67
|20
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:45.605
|1.683
|23
|12
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|1:45.692
|1.77
|24
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:45.854
|1.932
|18
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:45.918
|1.996
|20
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:45.998
|2.076
|18
|16
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:46.004
|2.082
|18
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:46.076
|2.154
|23
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:46.222
|2.3
|22
|19
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:46.271
|2.349
|22
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:46.512
|2.59
|19
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:48.587
|4.665
|19
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:49.279
|5.357
|9
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