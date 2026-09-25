BAKU – Max Verstappen topped an FP3 for the first time this season ahead of Saturday’s F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver ended George Russell’s early dominance of the Baku weekend, leading the way by 0.099 seconds in final practice.

F1 Results: Practice 3, Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Verstappen was once again critical of his Red Bull in final practice, but took full advantage of a powerful tow to head the order on Friday morning.

The session saw drivers including Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc venture into the runoff areas, as powerful gusts of wind played havoc.

Just 0.111s separated the top three, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari all appearing to be in the mix ahead of a crucial qualifying session.

A full report on the final session from Azerbaijan can be found here.

Pos Driver Team Time Diff Laps 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.922 20 2 George Russell Mercedes 1:44.021 0.099 20 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:44.033 0.111 17 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:44.273 0.351 20 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:44.544 0.622 21 6 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:44.637 0.715 20 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:44.746 0.824 19 8 Lando Norris McLaren 1:44.899 0.977 20 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:45.176 1.254 22 10 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:45.592 1.67 20 11 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:45.605 1.683 23 12 Ollie Bearman Haas 1:45.692 1.77 24 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:45.854 1.932 18 14 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:45.918 1.996 20 15 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:45.998 2.076 18 16 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:46.004 2.082 18 17 Alex Albon Williams 1:46.076 2.154 23 18 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:46.222 2.3 22 19 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:46.271 2.349 22 20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:46.512 2.59 19 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:48.587 4.665 19 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:49.279 5.357 9

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