Here are the complete F1 results from race day at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku street circuit, the 15th round of the F1 2026 season.

George Russell held off Max Verstappen to take victory at Baku in a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026

Russell looked destined to take a comfortable victory in Azerbaijan after an uneventful first half of the race.

But when Alex Albon found the wall, all chaos broke loose, with the safety car deployed.

A second intervention came after Franco Colapinto locked up and wiped out Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris.

Kimi Antonelli climbed to fifth place from the lower reaches of the grid to limit the damage from his crash in qualifying.

A full report of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

What are the F1 results from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

1 George Russell Mercedes 51 laps 2 Stops

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.196 2 Stops

3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +10.704 2 Stops

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +14.136 2 Stops

5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +14.512 2 Stops

6. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +22.382 2 Stops

7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +31.159 2 Stops

8 Esteban Ocon Haas +31.189 2 Stops

9 Ollie Bearman Haas +31.929 2 Stops

10 Carlos Sainz Williams +32.416 3 Stops

11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +33.231 2 Stops

12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +34.013 2 Stops

13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +34.230 2 Stops

14 Oscar Piastri McLaren +36.401 2 Stops

15 Sergio Perez Cadillac +41.4002 Stops

16 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2 Laps 2 Stops

Did not finish

Lap 36: Franco Colapinto Alpine

Lap 36: Pierre Gasly Alpine

Lap 36: Lando Norris McLaren

Lap 31: Alex Albon Williams

Lap 21: Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

Lap 9: Lance Stroll Aston Martin

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:34:23.754 57 laps 1 stop

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +4.351 1 stop

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