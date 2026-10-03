Here are the complete F1 results from practice 3 (FP3) at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia from the Sepang circuit, the 16th round of the F1 2026 season.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli set the pace in FP3 at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

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A slow start built to a climax with Antonelli banking a 1:36.302s in the final five minutes of the session to end the hour 0.2s clear of the pack.

More impressive was that lap was set on an older set of soft tyres, with Max Verstappen second and Isack Hadjar third for Red Bull.

Then came George Russell, and the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were a second off the pace, suggesting they held something back ahead of qualifying.

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The session was briefly interrupted with a red flag when a piece of Oliver Bearman’s Haas broke loose.

It was quickly retrieved and running resumed, bringing with it the mid-session soft tyre flurry.

The soft tyre looks fragile, with questions remaining between whether Sunday’s race will prove a two or three stop affair.

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:36.302 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:36.580 +0.278 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:36.860 +0.558 4 George Russell Mercedes 1:36.912 +0.610 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:37.016 +0.714 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:37.041 +0.739 7 Lando Norris McLaren 1:37.161 +0.859 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:37.366 +1.064 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:37.920 +1.618 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:38.084 +1.782 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:38.204 +1.902 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:38.223 +1.921 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:38.241 +1.939 14 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:38.252 +1.950 15 Liam Lawson Red Bull 1:38.266 +1.964 16 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:38.356 +2.054 17 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:38.692 +2.390 18 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:38.716 +2.414 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:38.811 +2.509 20 Alex Albon Williams 1:39.049 +2.747 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:39.931 +3.629 22 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:40.223 +3.921

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