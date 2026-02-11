Here are the complete F1 results from the opening day of the first official pre-season test of F1 2026 in Bahrain.

McLaren’s Lando Norris set the quickest time of the day to start the Bahrain test, while Max Verstappen put in the most miles in his Red Bull.

F1 results from Day 1 of the first Bahrain F1 2026 pre-season test

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Following on from the five day shakedown event in Barcelona, F1’s pre-season got underway with a greater sense of urgency on the first day of six for official testing in Bahrain.

18 drivers took part in the day’s action as some teams chose to split their running, and it was Lando Norris’ afternoon run in the McLaren MCL40 that ultimately proved the fastest of the day.

The reigning World Champion logged a 1:34.669 as he did 50 laps of the Bahrain International Circuit, with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri winding up his day in fourth after driving in the morning session. The Australian completed 54 laps during his time behind the wheel.

Max Verstappen completed 129 laps in his Red Bull RB22, finishing a tenth and a half behind Norris, while Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari and just over half a second from Norris’ time.

There were two red flag stoppages as Alpine suffered an issue with Franco Colapinto during the morning session, while Nico Hulkenberg encountered a problem with his Audi in the afternoon. Both were able to resume the session.

F1 results: Bahrain pre-season test: Day 1

Lando Norris McLaren 1:34.669 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.129 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.521 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.909 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.933 George Russell Mercedes +1.439 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.764 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.096 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2.192 Alex Albon Williams +2.768 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +2.960 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +3.276 Carlos Sainz Williams +3.552 Sergio Perez Cadillac +4.159 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +4.202 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4.481 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +5.214 Franco Colapinto Alpine +5.661

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Toto Wolff rules out Mercedes legal action as compression ratio furore set for critical vote