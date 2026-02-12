F1 results: Bahrain F1 2026 pre-season testing: Day 2 (Sakhir)

Here are the complete F1 results from Day 2 of the first official pre-season test of F1 2026 in Bahrain.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap of the second day of official F1 2026 testing in Bahrain.

F1 results from Day 2 of the first Bahrain F1 2026 pre-season test

Leclerc’s fastest lap from the morning session, a time of 1:34.273, went unchallenged in the afternoon session.

The same was true of Lando Norris, with the McLaren driver and reigning world champion also not improving in the second half of the day.

One driver who did improve was Oliver Bearman, who put his Haas in third with Mercedes driver George Russell in fourth.

Isack Hadjar was fifth for Red Bull, marginally ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto in sixth in the Audi R26.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly was seventh with Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas in eighth.

Williams driver Alex Albon and Bortoleto’s Audi teammate Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10.

A full report from Day 2 in Bahrain is available at the bottom of this article.

F1 results: Bahrain pre-season test: Day 2

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.273 139 laps

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.511 149 laps

3 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.121 130 laps

4 George Russell Mercedes +1.193 54 laps

5 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +2.288 87 laps

6 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.397 67 laps

7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.450 97 laps

8 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.551 67 laps

9 Alexander Albon Williams +2.956 62 laps

10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2.993 47 laps

11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +3.197 83 laps

12 Carlos Sainz Williams +3.319 69 laps

13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +3.744 50 laps

14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.975 98 laps

15 Sergio Perez Cadillac +4.380 42 laps

16 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes no time 3 laps

