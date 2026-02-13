F1 results: Bahrain F1 2026 pre-season testing: Day 3 (Sakhir)

Here are the complete F1 results from Day 3 of the first official pre-season test of F1 2026 in Bahrain.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli was the quickest man of the final day of the first test at the Bahrain International Circuit.

F1 results from Day 3 of the first Bahrain F1 2026 pre-season test

The Italian driver logged 49 laps en route to the fastest time in Bahrain, leading a Mercedes 1-2 as George Russell claimed second with a time quarter of a second off his teammate.

Go deeper: Talking points on Day 3 in Bahrain

The closest driver in terms of pace was Lewis Hamilton, with the Ferrari driver half a second off Antonelli, and three-tenths clear of Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes’ split running saw Antonelli complete 49 laps, with Russell putting in 78, while Hamilton’s full day behind the wheel saw him put in 138 laps.

This total was only eclipsed by Piastri on 153 laps, while Franco Colapinto in eighth did 137 laps and Liam Lawson, 12th, did 119.

F1 results: Bahrain pre-season test: Day 3

1. Kimi Antonelli McLaren 1:33.669 49 Laps 2. George Russell Mercedes +0.249 78 Laps 3. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.540 138 Laps 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.880 153 Laps 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.672 61 Laps 6. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.941 53 Laps 7. Esteban Ocon Haas +2.084 68 Laps 8. Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.137 137 Laps 9. Oliver Bearman Haas +2.303 70 Laps 10. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2.622 49 Laps 11. Alex Albon Williams +3.124 71 Laps 12. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +3.139 119 Laps 13. Carlos Sainz Williams +3.517 68 Laps 14. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +3.867 60 Laps 15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +4.496 69 Laps 16. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +5.103 37 Laps 17. Sergio Perez Cadillac +5.582 62 Laps

